News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on December 22 at approximately 12:19 a.m. on State Route 136, Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Marty Dotson, age 49, of West Union, Ohio was traveling south on State Route 136. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve prior to driving off the left side of the roadway, going down an embankment and striking a tree.

Mr. Dotson was pronounced deceased at the scene. A front seat passenger Mr. Shade Littleton, age 41, of West Union, Ohio was transported from the scene by West Union Emergency Medical Services to the Adams County Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Mr. Dotson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, Mr. Littleton was.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Coroner’s Office, West Union Fire, and West Union EMS with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol-Georgetown Post.