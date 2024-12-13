By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Each winter, on the outskirts of West Union one of Adams County’s most beloved holiday traditions turns on the lights. For nearly 30 years, Marty Huntley has turned his home into a vibrant display of Christmas cheer, drawing hundreds of cars to see the dazzling lights synchronized to music.

What began in 1995 as a simple project to delight his children has grown into a community landmark, with visitors of all ages flocking to admire the meticulously crafted show. This year’s display, which runs nightly from 5:30 t-10:30 p.m. through New Year’s Eve, features five songs broadcast on 88.1 FM, and countless lights blinking in perfect harmony with the music.

The Huntley family’s Christmas light display is more than just a visual treat. For Marty, it’s a heartfelt way to give back to the community while also sharing a message of faith.

“Every year, I add something new,” Huntley said. “If one person sees the manger scene or is inspired to reconnect with their faith, it’s all worth it. That’s what it’s all about.”

Over the years, Marty’s work has become more elaborate, incorporating advanced technology to create intricate light sequences. Since 2017, the show has been powered by Light-O-Rama, a program often used for professional light displays like those at Coney Island.

Learning the system was a challenge at first, but Huntley embraced it with enthusiasm. “The first year, I had one controller for eight trees with two colors of lights. It was all instrumental music because I was still figuring things out,” he said.

Since then, the display has grown to include multiple controllers, advanced digital trees, and new songs each year. This year alone, Huntley spent over 60 hours programming the sequences for three new songs, ensuring that every blink, sparkle, and color change matches the beat of the music.

Creating such a massive display isn’t a solo endeavor. Marty starts working on the lights the day after Halloween, enlisting the help of family and friends to make his vision come to life.

“We probably put in 120 to 150 hours this year,” Huntley said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it when I see people’s faces light up.”

A key supporter of the project is Marty’s wife, Allison Huntley, who has been by his side since the display’s inception. “She’s my rock,” Marty said. “I couldn’t do this without her. She encourages me, helps manage everything, and keeps me going.”

Each year, the display becomes more sophisticated, drawing larger crowds. To accommodate the growing number of visitors, the Huntleys widened the road in front of their house this year.

Visitors are encouraged to park along the widened road, tune in to the display’s radio station at 88.1 FM, and take their time admiring the show. Some choose to pull over and watch from their cars, while others step out to snap photos and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Huntley hopes more people will follow the display’s dedicated Facebook page, Huntley Christmas Display, where he shares updates and encourages visitors to post their own photos and experiences. “I want to create a community around this display,” he said. “The more people share it, the more joy it spreads.”

The Christmas light display has become a cherished part of the Adams County holiday season. Families return year after year, creating traditions of their own around the event.

“It’s amazing to see how it’s grown,” Huntley said. “I’ve been blessed by the community, and this is my way of giving back.”

The display’s highlight is a towering digital tree that serves as the centerpiece. Surrounded by thousands of lights twinkling in perfect sync, it draws gasps of wonder from children and adults alike. The show also includes a nativity scene, a nod to the spiritual meaning behind the holiday.

The display runs nightly from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m., seven days a week, until its final showing on New Year’s Eve. Visitors are welcome to drive through, park, and take in the lights at their own pace.

As Huntley reflects on nearly 30 years of lighting up State Route 41, he is filled with gratitude for those who help make it possible. “I couldn’t do this without my wife, my family, and my friends,” he said. “They’ve put in so much time and effort to help bring this to life.”

This year’s show promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time fan, the Huntley family invites you to come celebrate the season and share in the joy of their labor of love.

For updates, photos, and more information, visit the Huntley Christmas Display page on Facebook and don’t forget to share your experience.