By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Nestled in the heart of Adams County, a unique new business is opening its doors to book lovers and trading card enthusiasts alike. Timbering Pines, located at 13778 State Route 41, is the brainchild of local author Levi Pertuset, who brings his passion for literature, creativity and community to the forefront of this exciting new venture.

The shop, which offers a thoughtfully curated selection of new and used books, trading card singles, and accessories, was born from Pertuset’s lifelong dream of owning a bookstore. “I’ve always had a passion for books and small business, but I never thought this would actually happen,” said Pertuset. “It all just came together in the best possible way, and here we are.”

Pertuset’s journey toward Timbering Pines began with two intersecting passions: a love for storytelling and a deep appreciation for small business. Years ago, he helped a friend establish a trading card shop, which sparked his entrepreneurial spirit. This time, however, the opportunity came out of the blue.

“It wasn’t even on my radar,” said Pertuset, explaining how he originally started an online bookstore just a few months ago. “Then this building opened up, and everything just fell into place.” Located in a space owned by a relative, Pertuset was able to repurpose much of the existing wood paneling and materials, creating a warm, rustic vibe.

The name Timbering Pines reflects Pertuset’s love for the outdoors and his dream of one day traveling to Alaska. The interior of the store mirrors this vision with its cozy, woodsy ambiance. It’s a place designed to feel like home—a place where visitors can browse, relax, and connect.

Timbering Pines is more than a bookstore; it’s a community hub for enthusiasts of all kinds. Alongside its selection of books—ranging from classic literature to modern bestsellers—the store caters to trading card players and collectors.

“When I was younger, I loved trading cards, but there wasn’t a local space where people could play or collect,” Pertuset said. “I want Timbering Pines to fill that gap and provide a place where people can come together for tournaments, collecting, or just to hang out.”

The store offers packs of trading cards, deck boxes, sleeves, and other essentials for card players. Pertuset also plans to carry Manga, Dungeons & Dragons books, and dice to appeal to fans of fantasy and tabletop gaming.

For Pertuset, the bookstore is also an extension of his own creative journey. The author of two books—“Young, Alone, and Dying,” co-authored with his cousin Aaron Pertuset, and “Old Mountain of the Sun,” written solo—he hopes to inspire others through his work and the books he stocks.

“I think being an author and writing, it helps me to have a passion for publishing, pushing out books, and getting people to read,” Pertuset shared. “I love inspiration and motivation, so that’s what I like to write. Another passion of mine with the bookstore, is to be able to help people find that kind of stuff.”

As Timbering Pines grows, Pertuset envisions the store becoming an even larger community hub. The seating areas, already a feature of the shop, will expand as the business flourishes. He invites customers to stay and enjoy the cozy atmosphere while they read, play games, or chat with friends.

While Timbering Pines is rooted in the local community, Pertuset recognizes the importance of online sales for trading cards. “The possibilities for online trading card sales are endless,” he said. “The more you invest in it, the more you get out of it.”

By blending online opportunities with in-person connection, Timbering Pines aims to strike a balance between the digital and physical worlds, serving a wide range of customers.

Timbering Pines is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Pertuset invites everyone to visit the store and see what makes it special. “This store is a perfect place for people just to come and hang out. I really invite people to come and just spend some time in the store. We have a couple seating areas and that’ll grow, expand as we go.”

As the store continues to grow, Timbering Pines promises to be more than just a retail space—it’s a place where dreams, community, and creativity come together.

Stop by and experience the magic of Timbering Pines for yourself!