By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

After years without a local driver’s license testing facility, Adams County residents can now take their exams closer to home. Driver Testing Ohio LLC has opened a testing location in the Adams County Training and Business Center at 107 E. Walnut Street in West Union, providing a much-needed resource for the community and surrounding counties.

The new facility addresses a significant need in the area. According to Jennifer McKee, a testing examiner at the center, the decision to open the location came after the state identified a lack of facilities in the region.

“This was all initiated by the state. They were looking for another location to serve this region and reached out to Kreigh Spahr, who owns Driver Testing Ohio,” McKee said. “There are about five counties nearby without any testing sites, so this was a priority.”

Spahr, who also operates a facility in Wilmington, Ohio, worked closely with state officials to bring the testing site to Adams County. McKee explained that the process required patience and diligence.

“It’s been in the works for about three or four months,” said McKee. “The state has to approve the location, conduct inspections and ensure everything meets their standards before you can open.”

The new testing site occupies part of the Adams County Training and Business Center, a multi-use facility repurposed to support the community. The building, formerly an IGA grocery store, is now a hub for various initiatives aimed at boosting local economic activity.

Unlike larger state-run facilities, the West Union center prides itself on a friendly, customer-focused approach.

“We aim to make people feel comfortable. We’re not the stereotypical operation,” McKee said. “We talk you through the process and answer any questions you have. If you don’t pass, we go over the reasons and help you understand what you need to correct.”

This supportive environment is especially important for nervous first-time drivers or those retaking a failed portion of the test.

The center offers flexible scheduling for full and partial tests. A full test costs $50 when scheduled online at drivertestingohio.com or through the BMV website by selecting Adams County. Walk-ins are also accepted for an additional $10.

While the facility is a welcome addition, McKee noted that some residents have experienced confusion with its address. GPS systems occasionally direct drivers to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles instead of the testing site.

To help clarify, McKee emphasized that the facility is located in the Adams County Training and Business Center on East Walnut Street.

The opening of the facility marks a collaborative effort between Driver Testing Ohio, the state, and the local community. McKee shared that the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

With this new addition, residents of Adams County and nearby areas no longer need to travel long distances for driver’s license testing. The center not only improves convenience but also supports local economic growth by attracting people from surrounding counties.

The testing site is currently operating on a condensed schedule of Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. However, as business increases, the site plans to expand to Monday through Friday with similar operating hours.

For more information or to schedule a test, visit drivertestingohio.com or call (937) 951-1368.