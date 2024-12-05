By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Students at Peebles Elementary School had an unforgettable day on Monday, November 25, when representatives from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry, joined by the beloved Smokey the Bear, visited the school. The event celebrated the Trees to Textbooks program with the presentation of a $173,041 ceremonial check to the Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD), part of a broader $517,603.12 allocation to Adams County.

The assembly featured discussions about Ohio’s state forests, wildfire prevention and sustainable forestry, making it both an educational and interactive experience for students.

Peebles Elementary Principal Jessica Brewer expressed the school’s excitement about hosting the event, noting the significant impact it had on students.

“We were honored to host this assembly and accept the ceremonial check on behalf of ACOVSD,” Brewer said. “In my three years at Peebles Elementary as an administrator, we had not had a visit from Smokey the Bear. I was told by staff after the assembly that it had been some time since he came to visit the school. For many students, this was their first opportunity to meet Smokey, making this a much more impactful experience for them.”

The surprise appearance of Smokey added to the excitement of the day. “We tried to keep the element of surprise for students, so when he walked out the kids were very excited,” Brewer said. “Director Mary Mertz and her staff at ODNR made it an interactive and memorable experience for students. They did a fantastic job going over the importance of our state forests and fire safety.”

The Trees to Textbooks program, administered by ODNR, channels a portion of timber revenue from Ohio’s state forests back into the counties, townships and school districts where the timber is harvested. Since its launch in 1999, the program has distributed over $41 million across Ohio, including more than $1.9 million this year to 11 rural school districts.

Director Mary Mertz emphasized the dual mission of the program to support education and promote conservation. “The Trees to Textbooks program is a great way to give back to local communities, and it allows us to share our mission of conservation with students,” Mertz said. “We want to inspire students to learn about nature in Ohio and its many benefits to our communities.”

State Representative Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County), who attended the event, highlighted the importance of fostering appreciation for natural resources. “The Trees to Textbooks Program is a wonderful way to educate our local students about the importance of trees and wildfire prevention,” Pizzulli said. “We must appreciate and take care of the natural parts of our communities.”

The event brought together not only students and ODNR representatives but also local leaders and school officials. “We had the pleasure of having several board members, central office staff, county representatives and even Ohio State Representative Justin Pizzulli be with us for this fun event,” Brewer said.

The students’ enthusiasm was evident as they exited the assembly with smiles and high fives from Smokey. “All in all, we couldn’t have been more honored and grateful for this opportunity the assembly gave to our students,” Brewer said. “The pure joy on their faces was a testament to the excitement and wonder this experience brought to them.”

The Trees to Textbooks program aligns with the ODNR Division of Forestry’s broader mission of managing Ohio’s more than 200,000 acres of state forests. Timber harvesting is conducted through a competitive bidding process, adhering to strict sustainability guidelines to ensure long-term health and diversity of the forests.

Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry, underscored the program’s impact. “Trees to Textbooks is a wonderful program that enables the Division of Forestry to support the communities where Ohio’s state forests are located,” he said. “Each year, we’re proud to provide funding to areas tied to our forests, directly benefiting local educators and fostering student success.”

For the students of Peebles Elementary, the event was a unique blend of education and excitement. From learning about Ohio’s forests to meeting Smokey the Bear, the day left a lasting impression on the school community.

For more information about the Trees to Textbooks program and Ohio’s state forests, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov