By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County is set to experience a musical milestone as Voices of Appalachia, a newly-formed chamber choir directed by Peebles High School music teacher Dr. Brandon Stroup, takes the stage for their inaugural concert, “Let There Be Peace”. The performance will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m. at the West Uniom Presbyterian Church.

This unique ensemble, comprised of 25 singers from diverse backgrounds, includes both adults and advanced high school students united by their shared passion for music. The choir’s formation stems from Dr. Stroup’s desire to provide a professional-level musical outlet for talented individuals in the area, a dream that came to life through countless emails, text messages, and word-of-mouth invitations.

“When I moved back to Ohio three years ago, I realized there weren’t any choirs in the area for adults,” said Dr. Stroup. “I wanted to remedy that, as I know this area is filled with talented individuals with limited musical outlets.”

The choir’s mission extends beyond entertainment. It aims to offer meaningful and inspiring concert experiences that foster hope, joy, and peace, while celebrating Appalachian heritage. Each concert will feature pieces representative of the region’s rich musical traditions. For Let There Be Peace, Voices of Appalachia will perform the Appalachian carols Beautiful Star of Bethlehem and Angel Band alongside other holiday favorites like O Holy Night, Tell It on the Mountain, and Angels from the Realms of Glory.

“This concert is not only a Christmas celebration but also a call to action,” Dr. Stroup shared. “I hope the audience will leave inspired to spread love and peace among family, friends, and neighbors. In these challenging times, this is an attempt at bringing folks together.”

A Collaborative Musical Experience

The concert will feature collaborations with a professional string quartet from Cincinnati, a local bluegrass band led by David Vogler, and a children’s chorus comprising students from area elementary and junior high schools. Accomplished local musicians Brian Meyer and Carl Schneider will also join as percussionists.

The children’s chorus has been expertly prepared by North Adams Elementary music teacher Patrice England, who shared her excitement about the project. “After teaching elementary music for 33 years and directing church choirs since college, it’s so refreshing to just be a member of the choir. I love my students, but it’s a nice change getting to sing with ‘big kids’ and not be in charge,” she said.

Voices of Appalachia members have expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a high level. Matt Leonard, a singer in the choir, described it as a homecoming, “For me, this experience has felt like a homecoming of sorts. It’s been such a joy to make music with several old friends who I sang with as a high school student here in Adams County.”

Fellow member R2 Dunkin emphasized the pride of showcasing local talent, “The Voices of Appalachia is a message to everyone that Adams County, one of the poorest in Ohio, is still capable of greatness. I’m really glad I’ve been given the opportunity to show everyone too.”

Mandy Armstrong, who joined the choir after being inspired by one of Dr. Stroup’s previous performances, added, “The combination of having a wonderful conductor, talented choir members, and beautiful song choices have made my experience in this choir delightful. Music brings people together, and when you have the kind of music that makes you feel deeply, it can uplift and change hearts.”

The choir has received invaluable support from the Adams County Arts Council, which has adopted VoA as an ongoing arts project. This partnership allows donations to the choir to be tax-deductible and provided funding for concert posters and programs. Several businesses and community members have also stepped up as sponsors, including: Adams County Community Foundation, Matt and Mandy Armstrong, The England Family, Family Traditions Animal Adventure, Roy Gabbert, Green Chiropractic, John Lawler Firm, J. McCoy Lumber Company, LLC, McElwee Lawncare and Maintenance, LLC, Mosier Furniture and Appliance, National Bank of Adams County, Shear Magic Styling Salon, and John and Vicki Stroup.

This first concert sets the tone for the choir’s future, with plans to present two concerts annually, in December and April. Dr. Stroup hopes the choir will grow and attract new members, with auditions becoming part of the process for future performances.

“This is the first audition-based community choral ensemble in the county, and I’m excited to see how we can grow and bring more high-level music experiences to our area,” Dr. Stroup said.

The community is encouraged to attend this unforgettable performance and witness the incredible talent of Voices of Appalachia. The concert is free to the public. Join the choir as they embark on a journey of peace, joy, and harmony for Adams County and beyond.