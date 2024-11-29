By Ryan Applegate

People's Defender

The Village of West Union’s decision to appoint Larry Anderson as Chief of Police is expected to bring much-needed stability and direction to the community’s law enforcement efforts after a tumultuous year. Anderson, sworn in on November 12, steps into the role with a wealth of experience as a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer and former Chief of the New Boston Police Department.

This appointment comes at a critical juncture for West Union, which has faced repeated disruptions in police leadership. Anderson’s predecessor, Interim Chief Shawn Cooley, unexpectedly resigned during a council meeting, citing frustrations with budgetary limitations and compensation concerns. Prior to that, former Chief Ryan Myers also stepped down, leaving the department to navigate a series of transitions that were diligently managed internally by other officers within the deprtment.

The were no interruptions to policing in the Village of West Union despite the lack of an active Chief during the time between Cooley’s resignation and Anderson’s hiring.

Anderson’s tenure in law enforcement, particularly his time as Chief in New Boston, showcases his ability to lead departments. His work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol further highlights his dedication to public safety and professional development.

The West Union community has high hopes for Anderson’s leadership to stabilize the department, improve efficiency, and address concerns raised in recent council meetings. By prioritizing open communication with the council, supporting the department’s officers, and engaging directly with the public, Anderson can provide a clear path forward for the village’s policing efforts.

In addition to restoring stability, Anderson’s appointment signals the village’s commitment to overcoming budgetary challenges and ensuring that the department operates effectively within its financial means. With his extensive experience, Anderson is poised to bring a sense of security and progress to a department that has seen its share of upheaval in recent months.