By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

William Collier, Jr., 57, was found guilty of one count of burglary and one count of theft following a two-day jury trial on November 18 and 19 in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas Criminal Division.

The case was prosecuted by Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam and Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Cantrell. Cantrell presented the case to the jury and secured the conviction.

Collier was indicted on the burglary charge by a grand jury on October 6, 2023, for violating Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 2911.12(A)(2), which states: “No person, by force, stealth, or deception, shall trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure that is a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person other than an accomplice of the offender is present or likely to be present, with purpose to commit in the habitation any criminal offense.” Burglary under this statute is a second-degree felony.

On the same date, Collier was also indicted on a theft charge for violating ORC 2913.02(A)(1), which states: “No person, with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, shall knowingly obtain or exert control over either the property or services without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent.” Theft under this statute is a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the ORC, a second-degree felony is punishable by up to eight years in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, and up to five years of post-release control. A first-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Collier is currently being held at the Adams County Jail awaiting sentencing. The sentencing date has been set for December 11 at 1:30 p.m.