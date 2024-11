During a break in the action at last weekend’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Preview, employees from First State Bank were on hand to present a check for $4,500 to the conference to be used to maintain the operation of the SHAC website (www.shacathletics.com). Pictured above, from left, Chad Wilson, Michael Pell, Tara Pendell, Jalen James, Amy Howard, Erica Meade, Diana Setty, Ellie Zint and Michelle Gleim (SHAC Commissioner). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)