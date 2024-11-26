News Release

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) have ruled a vehicle fire in Peebles (Meigs Township) in Adams County as being caused by arson. They are now seeking tips from the public to identify those responsible.

At 5:11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, the Peebles Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a property on Steam Furnace Road, located south of Davis Memorial Road. Arriving crews found the vehicle in an overgrown area approximately 150 feet off the road and fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was determined to be a silver two-door 2012 Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators have determined that the fire was the result of an intentional human act. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 544-2010. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips will be thoroughly investigated.