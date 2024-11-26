News Release

The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 42nd Annual Senior Citizens Art Show that was held at Bristol Village’s Glenn Activity Center in Waverly, Ohio.

This year, a total of 76 art pieces were entered in the Contest with 14 essays/poems. Special awards were presented to:

· Victor Potts Best of Show (Amateur) – Gene Bray of Ross County – “Bandon Dunes” (Watercolor).

· Victor Potts Best of Show (Professional) – Cindy Bissantz of Brown County – “A New Day’s Promise” (Pastels).

· People’s Choice Award – Kristina Adams of Pike County – “Color it Rain” (Watercolor).

· Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award – Rae Nichols of Adams County – “Rosie” (Pencil).

· Rushie McAllister Best Acrylic Award – Bruce Spriggs of Scioto County – “National Bank of Portsmouth”.

· Best Overall Poem – Charles Murray of Gallia County – “The Ohio”.

· Best Overall Essay – Polly Lyons of Fairfield County – “My Sister the Marksman”.

Participants age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the Show and were invited to a special reception to close the event where ribbons were presented to winners of the many media categories and sub categories. A list of those winners can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page.

Examples of art categories that were entered in the Contest included acrylic, oil, pencil, photography, and fabric. Judging themes included animals and birds, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape, and still life. In addition, an essay/poetry category was also available with the entries included as part of the display. Participants in the variety of categories represented the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton, as well as counties outside the ten-county district.

For more details about the Art Show or to have your name added to the mailing list for 2025, please call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.