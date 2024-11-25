Marcella Norris, 86, of West Union, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Marcella was born April 8, 1938. She was preceded in death by parents, Carl Trevis and Anna Mae (Satterfield) Grooms; first husband, James Wayne McGinnis; three sons, Samuel Wayne McGinnis, John Brady McGinnis and Joey Edward McGinnis; grandson, Michael Preston Jones; two brothers, Eugene Grooms and Robert Grooms; second husband, Schuyler Norris; and a special friend, Samuel Jeffries.

Marcella is survived by daughter, April Anne Jones and son-in-law, James Jones, Jr. of Peebles; stepdaughter, Sherri Wilson of Marion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Racheal D. Osman (Adam) of Sardinia, Jamion E. Jones of Peebles and Joey Michael McGinnis of West Union; and three great grandchildren, Elijah Preston Jones of Peebles, Jade Anna Osman and Aly Jay Osman of Sardinia.

The Visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at the Satterfield Chapel Church near West Union.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, also at the Satterfield Chapel Church.Pastor Dave Hopkins will officiate. The interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Friends can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.