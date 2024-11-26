By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is kicking off the holiday season with a series of engaging and festive events for children, teens, and adults. From Storytime adventures to creative crafting sessions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Hop into fun at the North Adams Library’s Kangaroo Storytime on Tuesday, December 3 at 11 a.m. In this interactive session we will sing “I Wish I Were a Baby Kangaroo,” make a kangaroo paper bag puppet, listen to “Buster the Kangaroo” by Daniella Deluca, and play a lively Kangaroo Hopping game. Children will delight in this energetic and educational Storytime.

Celebrate the season at the Peebles Library’s Holiday Storytime on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 a.m. This special program will spread holiday cheer with festive songs, a dreidel suncatcher craft, and a reading of “Hanukkah Cookies with Sprinkles” by David A. Adler. Join us to share the magic of the Holidays with your little ones.

Dive into a world of bravery and castles at Manchester Library’s Knights Storytime on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 a.m., and Thursday, December 5 at 5 p.m. Young adventurers will sing “I’m a Knight in Armor,” craft a toilet paper roll castle, and hear the enchanting tale of “The Story Book Knight” by Helen Docherty.

Run, run, as fast as you can to West Union Library’s Gingerbread Man Storytime on Thursday, December 5 at 11 a.m. In this delectable program, participants will sing festive songs, create gingerbread man crafts, and listen to “The Gingerbread Man Loose at Christmas” by Laura Murray and Mike Lowery. Storytime attendees will also receive Enrichment Kits featuring phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art activities.

Also, for younger children, the Manchester Library’s Playtime in the Library program offers an opportunity for sensory and independent play on Wednesday, December 4 from 3 – 6 p.m. Designed for ages 0 – 5, this program promotes imagination, vocabulary building, motor skill development, and socialization.

Teens can tap into their artistic side at the Peebles Library’s Teen Ornament Painting event on Friday, December 6, at 1 p.m. Participants will paint unique designs on pre-made ceramic ornaments to decorate their homes or trees. Supplies are provided, and sign-up is required. Go to our calendar of events or call the library to pre-register.

Adults can get crafty at the North Adams Library’s Fabric Ornament Making event on Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m. This workshop will teach participants to create charming tree ornaments using fabric scraps and other materials, perfect for adding a personal touch to Holiday décor.

For children aged 6 – 11, the West Union Library’s Crafternoon program is a delightful way to spend the afternoon. On Thursday, December 5 at 3:30 p.m., children will create festive gingerbread man collages while fostering creativity and artistic skills.

This holiday season, let the Adams County Public Library be your destination for fun, learning, and creativity. With so many activities to choose from, there’s no better place to celebrate the spirit of the season! For more details, visit the library’s calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.

Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays!