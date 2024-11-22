By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The People’s Defender is thrilled to welcome Vadena White as the new Customer Service Representative and Classified Ads Salesperson. A Manchester native with a passion for community engagement, White brings a wealth of experience and a heartfelt dedication to serving Adams County.

White, a 2008 graduate of Manchester High School, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Shawnee State University in 2013. She grew up in the countryside of Manchester, where her parents, Vickie White and the late David “Barney” Clark, instilled in her strong values and a love for her hometown.

Now a mother of two children, E.J. Gulley, 8, and Vada Mattes, 5, White says she’s reentering the workforce to set a positive example for her kids. “The timing was right,” she said. “When I learned about this position, I didn’t hesitate to apply for the exciting opportunity to work locally and contribute to our community’s unique history.”

White’s professional background includes four years at Maysville Auto Sales and Maysville Premier Auto, where she excelled in roles such as Office Manager, Accountant, Finance Manager, and Title Clerk. These roles helped her hone skills in sales, customer service, and financial management — all of which she’s excited to bring to her new role.

At the People’s Defender, White looks forward to helping customers achieve their advertising goals. “The most important aspect of my job is meeting and exceeding our customer and community needs and expectations,” she said. Whether it’s a classified ad or a unique promotional opportunity, White is ready to deliver value.

White’s dedication to her community is matched only by her enthusiasm for working with people. “I’m looking forward to being an asset for the community and working with wonderful people,” she said.

If you’re looking to place a classified ad with the People’s Defender, White is eager to assist. You can reach her at the office, by phone at (937) 544-2391, or via email at vwhite@cmpapers.com.

The People’s Defender is proud to have Vadena White on board and invites the community to join in welcoming her to this vital role.