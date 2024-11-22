By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A great season for the West Union 8Un girls SAY soccer team came to a close last week after a trip to the state tournament.

According to information provided by Coach Ethan McCarty, the “little” Lady Dragons finished their regular season with a record of 6-2-1, scoring 33 goals and only allowing 14.

The West Union girls tied for fourth in the regular season and entered Pool C of their tournament, where they played Fayetteville and were 3-1 winners. They followed that up with a 10-0 win over Whiteoak 2 and then matched up with Georgetown, who had beaten West Union 4-0 in the regular season.

This time around went differently, however, as the Lady Dragons battled Georgetown to a 0-0 tie at the end of overtime and then won the exciting game 5-3 on penalty kicks, moving them to the tournament semifinals. In the semifinal West Union defeated Hillsboro 1 by a final score of 3-0.

On to the tournament finals, where the Lady Dragons battled Leesburg, a team that in the regular season had scored 52 goals and given up two. West Union tied them 0-0 all the way through overtime and then back into penalty kicks, where Leesburg pulled out a 4-2 win, leaving the Lady Dragons as the tournament runner-up, but qualifying for the SAY state tourney.

In state competition, West Union had the following results:

• November 9 – West Union 2, NW Cincy 0

• November 10 – West Union defeated Say North 1B 1-0 (Advanced to the Elite 8)

• November 16 – West Union defeated NW Cincy 1, 1-0. Aubree Lewis scored the only goal with three minutes left in overtime.

• November 17 – The Lady Dragons lost 3-0 to the eventual tournament champions WCSA 1A.

• November 17 – West Union lost in the 3rd/4th place game to WCSA 2A, 1-0.

The Defender congratulates these future Lady Dragons for an outstanding season!