By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
The girls soccer coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently met and chose their 2024 All-Conference Teams. Twenty outstanding young ladies from the 10 conference schools received All-Conference honors, including a quartet from the two Adams County schools that have girls soccer teams. Adams County is represented by three seniors and a junior.
From the North Adams Lady Devils, who finished 4-11-3 overall, 1-3-2 in conference play, seniors Raylan Eldridge and Tatum Grooms were named to the All-Conference squad for their efforts. The Peebles Lady Indians finished 5-10-1 in 2024, 1-4-1 in SHAC action and they were represented by senior Lainee Barr and junior Aiva Brumley on the All-Conference Team.
The remainder of the 2024 All-SHAC Girls Soccer Team includes: Lilly Carlier and Ryley Kleemeyer (Fayetteville); Makena Corbin, Vivian Grimes and Amberlynn Whitaker (Eastern Brown); Addie Downing, Aubrey Slack, Miranda Smith, Olivia Van Fleet and Allie Waits (Lynchburg); Hannah Hamilton, Vivian Henninger, Ava Hooper, Rilee Quickle and Landry Teeters (Fairfield); and Grace Taylor (Ripley).
The SHAC Player of the Year was Lynchburg’s Olivia Van Fleet and the Coach of the Year was Lynchburg’s Dennis West.
The Girls All-Conference Team was recognized at the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Ceremony.
2024 SHAC Girls Soccer Final Standings
Lynchburg 5-0-1
Fairfield 4-1-1
Fayetteville 4-1-1
Eastern Brown 3-3-0
North Adams 1-3-2
Peebles 1-4-1
Ripley 0-6-0