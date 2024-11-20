The 2024 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls Soccer All-Conference Team. Front row, from left, Lainee Barr, Peebles; Aiva Brumley, Peebles; Lilly Carlier, Fayetteville; Makena Corbin, Eastern; Addie Downing, Lynchburg-Clay; Raylan Eldridge, North Adams; Vivian Grimes, Eastern; Tatum Grooms, North Adams; Hannah Hamilton, Fairfield; Vivian Henninger, Fairfield; Back row, from left, Ava Hooper, Fairfield; Ryley Kleemeyer, Fayetteville; Rilee Quickle, Fairfield; Aubrey Slack, Lynchburg-Clay; Miranda Smith, Lynchburg-Clay; Grace Taylor, Ripley; Landry Teeters, Fairfield; Olivia Van Fleet, Lynchburg-Clay; and Allie Waits, Lynchburg-Clay. Not pictured is Amberlynn Whitaker, Eastern. (Photo courtesy of The Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The girls soccer coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently met and chose their 2024 All-Conference Teams. Twenty outstanding young ladies from the 10 conference schools received All-Conference honors, including a quartet from the two Adams County schools that have girls soccer teams. Adams County is represented by three seniors and a junior.

From the North Adams Lady Devils, who finished 4-11-3 overall, 1-3-2 in conference play, seniors Raylan Eldridge and Tatum Grooms were named to the All-Conference squad for their efforts. The Peebles Lady Indians finished 5-10-1 in 2024, 1-4-1 in SHAC action and they were represented by senior Lainee Barr and junior Aiva Brumley on the All-Conference Team.

The remainder of the 2024 All-SHAC Girls Soccer Team includes: Lilly Carlier and Ryley Kleemeyer (Fayetteville); Makena Corbin, Vivian Grimes and Amberlynn Whitaker (Eastern Brown); Addie Downing, Aubrey Slack, Miranda Smith, Olivia Van Fleet and Allie Waits (Lynchburg); Hannah Hamilton, Vivian Henninger, Ava Hooper, Rilee Quickle and Landry Teeters (Fairfield); and Grace Taylor (Ripley).

The SHAC Player of the Year was Lynchburg’s Olivia Van Fleet and the Coach of the Year was Lynchburg’s Dennis West.

The Girls All-Conference Team was recognized at the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Ceremony.

2024 SHAC Girls Soccer Final Standings

Lynchburg 5-0-1

Fairfield 4-1-1

Fayetteville 4-1-1

Eastern Brown 3-3-0

North Adams 1-3-2

Peebles 1-4-1

Ripley 0-6-0