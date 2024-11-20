By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Congratulations to all the winners of the 42nd Annual Area Agency on Aging District 7 Senior Citizens Art Show. Adams County had a number of winners this year and for several of them, this was their first time entering. Without further ado, here are our local winners:

· Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award: Rae Nichols – “Rosie” (Pencil)

· 1st Place Acrylic/Other: Pattie Shupert – “Peaceful Slumber”

· 1st Place Acrylic/Still Life: Sandra Eisten – “Sunny Bananas”

· 1st Place Oil/Floral (Professional): Everett A. Rand – “Russian Sunflower”

· 1st Place Oil/Portrait (Professional): Pat Thompson – “Rest in Peace, My Child”

· 1st Place Oil/Seascape (Professional): Everett A. Rand – “Forgotten Servant”

· 1st Place Pastels/Portrait (Professional): Elaine Lafferty – “Regrets”

· 1st Place Pastels/Portrait (Amateur): Sandra Eisten – “Conman with Dementia”

· 1st Place Pencil/Animals and Birds (Professional): Rae Nichols – “Rosie”

· 2nd Place Pencil/Animals and Birds (Professional): Rae Nichols – “Mockingbird”

· 1st Place Pencil/Seascape: Faye Stapleton – “At Sea”

· 1st Place Pencil/Portrait (Professional) – Pat Thompson – “Precious Memories”

· 1st Place Pencil/Portrait (Amateur) – Faye Stapleton – “The Potter’s Hands”

· 1st Place Poem/Adams County – Belinda Sininger – “Your Choice More or Less”

Five main benefits for socially active seniors:

Improved Emotional Health – Feel better inside! Being socially active builds a greater sense of belonging and higher self-worth levels. Studies show that when seniors engage with others who are passionate about similar hobbies and activities, they enjoy increased self-esteem out of those social relationships.

Enhanced Cognitive Function – Boost brainpower! When you are active in social-oriented, cognitive demanding activities such as chess, bridge, board games, and crafts, you tend to have improved concentration, working memory, and executive reasoning skills.

Improved Physical Health – Build a strong body! Seniors who regularly exercise with buddies look forward to spending time working out, which results in health benefits including disease prevention and enhanced mobility, balance, and flexibility.

Increased Longevity – Live life to the fullest! According to scientists, older adults who spend time with friends are stimulated both physically and mentally. These social seniors are more likely to live longer and more fulfilled lives. When you have social connections, you have a built-in support group to help you deal with daily stresses and encourage you to lead a longer, healthier life.

Better Sleep – Be more rested! According to NIH, sleep is essential in supporting your brain, hormones, lungs, blood pressure, cardiovascular system, immunity, and appetite. Research at NIH shows that older adults who have greater social participation such as attending religious programs, volunteering, or being active in organized groups tend to have better sleep than those without.

Being socially active can have a major impact on your wellness such as improved emotional health, cognitive function, physical health, longevity, and sleep. With all these benefits in mind, don’t be a wallflower and get involved in a social activity today.

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. office will be closed on November 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. We wish all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Just A Thought: “It takes each of us to make a difference for all of us.” ~Jackie Mutcheson