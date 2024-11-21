It’s been a bit since I last submitted an article. I frequently wake up at night and think about my patients and our beautiful Adams County and wonder, “What else can I do?” So, I write. I am thinking about writing a column on the topic of Holistic Health. Holistic Health involves seeing a person from different perspectives and considering the effect of Mind, Body, and Spirit on overall health.

There is a lot of information out there on the topic of “Holistic Health.” I see patients at a local not-for-profit healthcare center, where I specialize in Mental Health, sometimes called Behavioral Health. I also provide some primary care. Patients with multiple physical health concerns should have a Primary Care Provider and a separate Mental Health Provider. I share many of my patients with other doctors and nurse practitioners in the community. They see them for physical concerns, and I manage their mental health. Considering both mental health and physical health is a holistic perspective. “What the mind possesses, the body expresses”. It was a concept expressed by Rene Descartes, a French Philosopher, more than 200 years ago. As we age, the evidence of how we think and how we live is magnified in our physical bodies. The environment in which we live also has a significant impact on our health.

As you, dear reader, can imagine, I see many patients who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other serious mental health problems daily. Sitting at my desk listening to people’s concerns, I feel part of what they feel. There is science behind this. One aspect of this interaction deals with Mirror Neurons. Mirror Neurons are a type of brain cell that are activated both when doing an action and when observing the action of others. For example, when a baby hears crying, their little bottom lip quivers. Mirror neurons create empathy and help me better understand my patient’s perspective. I see many patients in a day, and this causes me to live on an emotional rollercoaster. We are taught in nursing school about professional distance. Fortunately, or unfortunately, I am not very good at that. My goal for my own health is to be as healthy as possible for as long as possible so that I can continue to work and serve in my calling of health care.

To better manage my own health, I chose to take a course in Yoga a couple of years ago and I know it has improved both my mental and physical health. I recently taught a chair yoga class at the Adams County Senior Citizens Center. I had the opportunity to meet wonderful people that offered mental, emotional, and social support to me. I will forever be grateful for that opportunity and the love and acceptance we shared there.

Back to Holistic Health, I have had a lifetime interest in health care. I have studied nutrition, supplements, aroma therapy, sound therapy, energy work, and apitherapy, and most recently, I earned my certification as a Hypnotherapist. All in the effort to better serve. My husband is a retired physical therapist; I consult him for advice related to movement therapies.

The following is a list of the basics of health. I plan to address these topics in more detail in future articles. In my daily practice with my patients, I often say, “There is not a pill to fix that.” Healthy choices may not be easy at the moment, but they can create an easier future life.

A solid foundation for health involves a holistic approach addressing various aspects of well-being. Here are the foundational basics:

1. Physical Health:

• Nutrition: Balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

• Exercise: Regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or strength training.

• Sleep: Quality sleep of 7-9 hours per night for most adults.

• Regular Check-ups: Routine medical screenings.

2. Mental Health:

• Stress Management: Techniques like mindfulness, meditation, or Yoga.

• Cognitive Health: Engaging in activities that challenge your brain, such as puzzles and learning new skills.

• Professional Help: Therapy or counseling when needed.

3. Emotional Health:

• Emotional Awareness: Recognizing and understanding your emotions.

• Resilience: Building coping strategies and resilience through experiences.

4. Social Health:

• Relationships: Maintaining solid and supportive relationships.

• Communication: Open, honest, and regular communication with loved ones.

• Social Networks: Engaging in community or interest-based groups.

5. Spiritual Health:

• Purpose and Values: Understanding your personal values and beliefs.

• Mindful Practices: Engaging in practices reflecting personal beliefs, such as meditation or prayer.

6. Financial Health:

• Budgeting: Managing finances responsibly to reduce stress and improve quality of life.

• Security: Planning for future financial needs through savings and investments.

7. Environmental Health:

• Living Environment: Clean, safe, and secure living and working environments.

• Sustainability: Engaging in practices that promote a healthy planet, like recycling or using eco-friendly products.

8. Support Groups and Emotional Support:

• Peer Support: Engaging in groups with others who share similar experiences (e.g., chronic illness support groups) for shared understanding and advice.

• Community Resources: Accessing local health and wellness resources, including mental health hotlines and community centers.

• Digital Platforms: Utilizing online forums and apps designed for emotionalsupport.

Building and maintaining these healthy choices can create a robust and resilient foundation for overall health and wellness, fostering balance and contentment in life.

Debora Katz is a Nurse Practitioner at Shawnee Family Health Center in West Union, Ohio. She graduated from North Adams High School and many of my family members continue to live in Adams County. You may contact her concerning this article at optimisticseeds@gmail.com.