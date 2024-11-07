Leona has been at the shelter for 156 days, one of the younger kittens.

Come celebrate the memory of Bladyn Skaggs on November 9 at the Humane Society of Adams County, Inc. for the Cat Palooza Adoption Event.

Bladyn served as a volunteer during his senior year at the AC/OVSD CTC in the Information Service Technology Program at the Humane Society. The cats held a special place in his heart, he spent much of his volunteer time the last year of his life caring for the shelter cats. He worked really hard helping the cats to socialize so they could be adopted. He was also instrumental in setting up online adoption avenues to help the cats find new homes.

Reduced adoption fees for approved applications are available before or until November 10. Refreshments will be provided.

• Date: November 9

• Time: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Location: Humane Society of Adams County

• 11481 SR 41, West Union, OH 45693

The Humane Society will also be accepting donations for the shelter so come on down November 9 and find your furry friend in memory of Bladyn Skaggs. There are a total of 35 cats/kittens available for adoption.