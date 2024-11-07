One of the integral parts of the high-powered Manchester offense in 2024 was the play of senior quarterback Leland Horner. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though the ending was not ideal, the 2024 season for Coach Nick Neria and his Manchester Greyhounds football squad will always be a memorable one. Throw aside the 3-7 record, because what 2024 will be remembered for is that the Greyhounds, for the first time in school history, qualified for the OHSAA state playoffs.

The Hound got into the playoffs as a #15 seed and had the unenviable task of traveling to #2 seeded Minster last Friday night for a first-round contest. The heavily-favored Wildcats rolled to a big halftime lead and ended the Manchester season, handing the Hounds a 75-14 defeat. Even in defeat, the Hounds still made school history as senior Mason Gilliam scored the first playoff touchdown in Manchester history. The other Manchester score came on a pass from senior Ronnie Elam to junior Joel Blythe.

“The team goal this year and in years past has been to play in November,” said Coach Neria. “We must now set a new goal for the program, and build upon the accomplishments of this team.”

“Our group of seniors this year were very special. Not only did we have a lot of offensive playmakers in this group, like Ronnie Elam, Leland Horner and Mason Gilliam, but also had defensive standouts like Brennan Barnes. It also has great offensive linemen in this group of seniors – Jonathan Adams, Jace Cooper, Braydon Hoskins and Joey Maynard – all of whom led a very explosive offense. The most impressive part of this group was their willingness to lead and support the team no matter the situation. The seniors this year will be missed, but the foundation that they have built will be a great starting point for next year’s team.”