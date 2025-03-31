Dave Randolph, 57, of West Union, Ohio, died March 16, 2025 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman. Dave was born on March 10, 1968 in Cincinnati. Dave was preceded in death by his father, David Allen Randolph; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ober and Arya Raelynn Keating.

Dave is survived by his mother, Janet Fields; wife, Vicki (Marple) Randolph; one son, Jacob David (Brittney) Randolph of Peebles; two daughters, Brittany (Cory) Ober of West Union and Ashley Danielle (Joseph) Randolph of Blanchester; grandchildren, Mya Ober, Annabelle Ober, Olivia Ober, Kyra Rose Mendoza, Ezra Joel Mendoza and Raiden Randolph; two sisters, Cherri Lynn (Roger) Mullins of Sardinia and Stephanie Tomlin of Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.

Dave enjoyed working with his hands. He adored his grandchildren and was someone you could always rely on.

The Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family.