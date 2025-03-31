Josie R. Francis, age 71 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Josie was born February 16, 1954 in Friendship, Ohio to the late Raymond Riggs Sr. and Marjorie (Gray). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hughes; three brothers ,Raymond Riggs Jr., Rick Riggs and Dean Riggs; and one siste,r Faye Riggs-Kennedy.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin Francis of Manchester; daughter, Paula Gaffin of West Union; grandchildren, Emilee Trombley and Michael of Manchester, Braxton Gaffin and Michelle of Mayslick and Braydan Shelton and Gareth of West Union; great grandchildren, Carter Trombley, Kensington Trombley, Kinslee Gaffin, Hayslee Gaffin, Carter Shelton and Hudson Shelton.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Friday April 4, 2025 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Robbie Blythe officiating. Cremation will follow.

The family has requested if you wish to send flowers or memorial items, please call Seaman Flower & Gift Shop at (937) 695-6097. As many of you know her daughter Paula was her favorite florist.

