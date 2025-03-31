Matt’s Take

Before attending the weekend series against the Giants, I was kindly invited to report on the Pure Life Project, as they celebrated World Water Day at the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati on Wednesday. Elly De La Cruz joined and volunteered, while surprising the Holy Cross baseball team who were also in attendance. It was a great event and we are truly lucky to have Elly in Cincinnati spend his time volunteering a day before the most important day of the year, Reds Opening Day.

To learn more about the Pure Life Project, please visit purelifeproject.com, as they are certainly doing great things for the communities around the nation, as well as promoting healthy hydration for the communities who need it most. Before leaving, I asked Elly “What are you most excited about for Opening Day?” He responded: “The tradition they have, the fans, I like it and love the Opening series.” While the Opening Series may not have gone as fans hoped, he certainly will be putting on a show this season and looks to be in the running for National League MVP months down the road.

Disappointing opener, but still optimistic

Before diving into some positives and negatives, let me start by stating that it’s a long season. There are going to be many times that we all will disagree with a manager, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t the right one for the job. In all honesty, I thought Terry Francona could’ve managed multiple scenarios better, but I know he will get this lineup ironed out. This narrative of always agreeing with him and never questioning him is weird and reminds me of those who blindly follow a politician. I am excited to watch Francona and his rings speak for themselves. At the same time, we would be doing a disservice by never questioning his decisions. His openness is awesome and it’s very different from the Bell era that we had grown accustomed to. I have trust in Terry and I believe he is exactly what this team needed.

Positives from the Opening Series

· Man, what a crowd and atmosphere. Literally nobody and I mean nobody does Opening Day like Cincinnati. What a day!

· Matt McLain is back and healthy and he looked good too. He made plays all series that India never could’ve made. He went 3-13 with two home runs and was stellar defensively. He is a true shortstop playing second base.

· It feels great to watch Chrisitan Encarnacion-Strand once again on the field, this time healthy and appears to be having fun. He led the team with four hits and a .333 batting average.

· Hunter Greene looked like a bonafide ace. Six years for $53 million, Cincinnati got an absolute steal.

· Jeimer Candelario was swinging early and looked to be seeing the ball quite well. I’m excited to see him for a full year, hopefully producing many doubles in GABP.

Negatives from the Opening Series

· Ian Gibaut closes on Opening Day? I know someone has to fill the closer role, but he should’ve been taken out before it escalated that much.

· The Reds are one of two teams who didn’t attempt a stolen base. The Pirates already have 15 stolen bases. You have to let these kids play freely and let Elly be who he is.

· Baserunning cost the Reds two or more runs and led to a series loss on Sunday.

· Spencer Steer looks super injured and honestly if he cannot throw the ball, he probably shouldn’t be hitting. Let him heal.

· If Jake Fraley can’t be trusted to pinch hit for Santiago Espinal or Blake Dunn against a RHP, then it might be time to call 1-800-Will Benson.

· CES has to be more patient at the plate and not swing at every pitch. He can hit balls off the plate, but at times, there were pitches eight inches off the plate that he was swinging at.

Looking Forward

I still believe Francona can lead this team to a divisional title. This was simply the beginning, but don’t let anyone fool you, as every game matters. Cincinnati needs to redeem themselves and win the Rangers series, as the Cardinals are already off to a 3-0 start. Following that, a crucial series against the Brewers happens early, as Cincinnati will travel to Milwaukee for four huge divisional games that will certainly be talked about later in the summer.

Man, it feels good to write about baseball again. Go Reds!