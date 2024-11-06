By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. will be closed on Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

Excerpt from the National Institute on Aging – Loneliness and Social Isolation – Tips for Staying Connected

Everyone needs social connections to survive and thrive. But as people age, they often find themselves spending more time alone. Being alone may leave older adults more vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can affect their health and well-being.

If you are in poor health, you may be more likely to be socially isolated or lonely. Adults who are lonely or socially isolated tend to be less healthy, have longer hospital stays, are readmitted to the hospital more often, and are more likely to die earlier than those with meaningful and supportive social connections.

What is the difference between loneliness and social isolation? Loneliness and social isolation are different, but related. Loneliness is the distressing feeling of being alone or separated. Social isolation is the lack of social contacts and having few people to interact with regularly. You can live alone and not feel lonely or socially isolated, and you can feel lonely while being with other people.

How can feeling lonely or being isolated affect older adults’ health? People who are socially isolated or lonely are more likely to be admitted to the emergency room or to a nursing home. Social isolation and loneliness also are associated with higher risks for: High blood pressure; Heart disease; Obesity; Weakened immune function; Anxiety; Depression; Cognitive decline; Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease; Death

People who are lonely experience emotional pain. Emotional pain can activate the same stress responses in the body as physical pain. When this goes on for a long time, it can lead to chronic inflammation (overactive or prolonged release of factors that can damage tissues) and reduced immunity (ability to fight off disease).

How can you stay connected with friends and family? First, it’s important to take care of yourself. To help manage stress and stay as mentally and physically healthy as possible, try exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep (7 to 9 hours), and pursuing activities you enjoy.

Second, it’s important to stay active and connect with others. People who engage in meaningful, productive activities they enjoy with others feel a sense of purpose and tend to live longer.

Here are some other ideas to help you stay connected.

· Find an activity that you enjoy, restart an old hobby, or take a class to learn something new. You might have fun and meet people with similar interests.

· Schedule time each day to stay in touch with family, friends, and neighbors in person, by email, social media, voice call, or text. Sending letters or cards is another good way to keep up friendships.

· Use communication technologies such as video chat or smart speakers to help keep you engaged and connected.

· If you’re not tech-savvy, sign up for a class at your local public library or community center to help you learn how to use email or social media.

· Consider adopting a pet if you are able to care for one. Animals can be a source of comfort and may also lower stress and blood pressure.

· Stay physically active. Find ways to exercise with others, such as joining a walking club or working out with a friend. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes (2 1/2 hours) of moderate-intensity activity each week.

· Find a faith-based organization where you can deepen your spirituality and engage with others in activities and events.

Just A Thought: “Often the relationship that needs the most work is the one we have with ourselves.” ~Unknown