By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As part of its annual “Star-Spangled Celebration,” the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is set to honor local veterans in a night dedicated to patriotism and community. Chester “Wayne” Osman, a Seaman, Ohio native, will be among the veterans honored at the event. The program will be held in the Fields Auditorium on the campus of Maysville Community and Technical College.

The 19th Annual Benefit Concert, which will take place on November 8 aims to pay tribute to military service members, both past and present, with special recognition given to distinguished veterans.

The event promises a night filled with entertainment and patriotic reflection. This year’s celebration will include performances by popular acts such as up-and-coming country singer Hunter Jordan and Miss Kentucky 2022, Hannah Edelen, along with a stirring finale of patriotic and gospel classics performed by local talents Joyce Grandison and Harriett Groh. Hosted by WKRC Channel 12 personality Bob Herzog, the concert is expected to draw a large crowd, with the first 100 attendees receiving complimentary flags courtesy of WoodmenLife.

Osman is one of the veterans being honored. Born in 1940 in Adams County, Osman enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, where he served with distinction in the 5th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado. Known for his dedication to duty, Osman took pride in his role, which included overseeing the maintenance of his lieutenant’s Army jeep.

A memorable moment in his service was his insistence on accompanying the jeep to South Carolina for an inspection, exemplifying his sense of responsibility. Osman also excelled in advanced marksmanship, outshooting 250 soldiers—a testament to his skill and commitment.

Now 84, Osman has retired from a successful civilian career as a mechanic with Heekin Can Inc. in Cincinnati and continues to farm locally. An active member of the Seaman Methodist Church, Osman represents the values of dedication and service, a legacy the event aims to highlight alongside the contributions of other veterans.

The “Star-Spangled Celebration” will also feature a POW/MIA table ceremony, conducted by the Mason County JROTC Honor Guard, symbolizing remembrance for those who have served and sacrificed.

The concert is free to attend, with front-row seating available for military guests, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned food donations to support the Veterans Food Baskets and Mason County Food Bank.

With ample parking and a lineup of celebrated performers, the evening is set to be a community-wide tribute, ensuring that the legacy of local heroes like Chester “Wayne” Osman and all veterans remains honored and celebrated for generations to come.