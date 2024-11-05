Here are the 2024 Election results for Adams County (Unofficial):

US President: Richard Duncan 21, Kamala D. Harris 2,073, Chase Oliver 26, Peter Sonski 14, Donald J. Trump 10, 056

Supreme Court Justice: Michael P. Donnelly 2,108, Megan E. Shanahan 9,381

Supreme Court Justice: Joseph T. Deters 9,522, Melody J. Stewart 2,119

Supreme Court Justice: Lisa Forbes 2,105, Daniel R. Hawkins 9,402

U.S. Senate: Sherrod Brown 2,410, Don Kissick 393, Bernie Moreno 9,142

U.S. Representative 2nd District: Samantha Meadows 2,038, David J. Taylor 9,726

State Senator 14th District: Terry A. Johnson 9,740, Shane Marcum 1,949

Adams County 911: For the Tax Levy 5,872, Against the Tax Levy 5,806

Peebles 1st Stop: Yes 499, No 407

Bratton Township Current Expenses: For the Tax Levy 340, Against the Tax Levy 357

Oliver Township Road Repairs: For the Tax Levy 198, Against the Tax Levy 252

Wayne Township Fire: For the Tax Levy 409, Against the Tax Levy 239

Adams County Childrens Services: For the Tax Levy 5,400, Against the Tax levy 6,284

Village of Peebles Current Expenses: For the Tax Levy 355, Against the Tax Levy 281

Village of Peebles Fire: For the Tax Levy 432, Against the Tax Levy 220

Village of Winchester Current Expenses 1: For the Tax Levy 195, Against the Tax Levy 226

Village of Winchester Current Expenses 2: For the Tax Levy 187, Against the Tax Levy 228

State Board of Education: Mary E. Binegar 5,560, Hava Laudon 2,976

County Court Judge: Roy Gabbert 0,962

State Issue 1: Yes 2,569, No 8,237

Village of Peebles current Expenses 1: For the Tax Levy 373, Against the Tax Levy 272

County Recorder: Chris Moore 9,726

County Treasurer: Lisa A. Newman 10,252

County Engineer: Lee Pertuset 10,071

County Coroner: David B. Parrett 10,144

Commissioner Jan. 3: Barbara Moore 8,964

Prosecuting Attorney: Aaron E. Haslam 8,961, David Osborne, Jr. 2,673

Clerk of Courts: Larry Heller 10,160

County Sheriff: Kenneth W. Dick 10,192

State Representative 90th District: Kate Nunnelley 2,069, Justin Pizzulli 9,621

4th District Court of Appeals FTC 2/9/2025: Jason P. Smith 9,896

4th District Court of Appeals FTC 2/10/2025: Mike Hess 9,920

Commissioner Jan. 2: Jason Hayslip 10,089

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20241105results.pdf