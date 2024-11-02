**Correction**

Aaron E. Haslam is not a lifelong resident of Adams County and has listed other addresses outside of Adams County.

David Osborne Jr. was not born in Adams County; DJ’s parents returned to the Peebles area before he started Kindergarten and he attended the Adams County Ohio Valley School District where he graduated from Peebles High School in 2002.

Candidates:

Aaron E. Haslam (Republican)

Bio: Aaron E. Haslam is a dedicated and experienced candidate running for Adams County Prosecuting Attorney, with a strong commitment to the safety, integrity and well-being of the county. Aaron’s conservative values, faith in God, and deep connection to the community drive his dedication to upholding justice and protecting families. With over 20 years in legal service, Aaron has held various roles, including Adams County Prosecutor, Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Senior Assistant Attorney General, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. His impressive record reflects both courtroom success and an unwavering dedication to justice, supporting rehabilitation where appropriate, and maintaining strong relationships with law enforcement.

Endorsed by the local Fraternal Order of Police, Aaron brings unmatched experience, local roots, and conservative principles to his role. He collaborates closely with law enforcement, schools, churches, and community organizations to address the root causes of crime, striving for a safer and more united Adams County.

Haslam is running for the position of Adams County Prosecuting Attorney because of his deep roots in the county and his desire to continue protecting the families of the community that he loves. “I decided to seek the position again because of my love for Adams County and the safety of its people. I am passionate about Adams County and the people living here. I have and will continue to protect Adams County families,” Haslam told The People’s Defender.

Haslam endeavors to hold criminals in Adams County responsible for their conduct and is confident that he can offer the best legal advice possible to our officers, county agencies, townships, and our other government clients. “My experience has prepared me to continue this work for the great people of Adams County,” Haslam said.

Haslam believes that his extensive experience inside the courtroom and in legal advisory roles makes him the best choice for the role of Prosecuting Attorney. “I am the best candidate for this role because of my extensive experience and a proven track record of success in the courtroom. I have worked tirelessly to build strong relationships within the community and with law enforcement agencies. My approach is not only about winning cases but also about ensuring justice is served and supporting rehabilitation efforts where appropriate,” said Haslam.

According to Haslam his conservative values, experience, and faith are his most important skills while serving as Prosecutor, “I believe I have the ability to balance justice and compassion. It’s crucial to uphold the law while understanding the individual circumstances of each case. This means listening to victims, advocating for fair treatment, and making informed decisions that benefit the community as a whole.”

Haslam encouraged voters to cast their ballot for him on November 5, “Voters should choose me because I am committed to transparency, integrity, and justice. I will continue to implement policies that ensure accountability in the prosecutorial process and actively engage with the community to understand their concerns. My focus will be on making Adams County a safer place for everyone while maintaining the highest ethical standards in the prosecution of cases.”

David Osborne, Jr. (Democrat)

Bio: David Osborne, Jr., known locally as “DJ,” is a candidate for Adams County Prosecuting Attorney with deep roots in the community. A 2002 graduate of Peebles High School, DJ spent the majority of his childhood in Adams County. His commitment to the county and its people is underscored by his recent return in 2023 to practice law and to support his ailing parents.

DJ holds a Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law, where he graduated with honors, ranking 4th in his class. Additionally, he has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Georgia, bringing an analytical and research-driven perspective to his legal practice. DJ’s legal experience is extensive, spanning multiple roles including his current position as an attorney and owner of his own law office. He has also served as an Assistant Prosecutor in Allen County, where he prosecuted misdemeanor and complex criminal cases.

With over a decade of legal experience, including tax advisory roles and consulting positions, DJ is committed to leveraging his diverse background to protect and serve the people of Adams County. His return is motivated by both personal commitment and a strong professional dedication to the well-being of his community.

Osborne is running for the role of Adams County Prosecuting Attorney because he views the current workings of the Prosecutor’s office as puzzling, “I remember my work as a Prosecutor there was a lot of things that we were taught to do. We have had mistrials [in Adams County] where evidence is found in the middle of a trial. Why didn’t you look for it before? Why wasn’t it supplied? Just strange things like that. These things need to stop…I’ve gotten to the point where they don’t seem to be doing it right no matter how much you do as a defence attorney. So, become the prosecutor and change it.”

Orborne believes what distinguishes him is that he is home when he is in Adams County. “The key thing is I want to be here, I want this place to be my home and I want to feel safe. My grandparents never locked their doors, we were all safe, we never had problems. Now today we are in West Union, our largest city in this county and you lock your doors. Coming to an attorney’s office in front of the courthouse, less than a block from the police department. If you’re not addressing that issue you’re not a prosecutor,” Osborne told The People’s Defender.

According to Osborne the experience he has when it comes to the scientific approach to evidence and how that evidence can be used to further the cases he could prosecute is what makes him the best person for the job. “I have experience with science. The reality is that science is always one of those things people don’t understand a lot. I think that is my strongest suit going in. I hold a Phd in Chemistry. The key thing is that as we move into a world where science is dominating; how do you present scientific eveidence if you don’t understand science? If you don’t understand the science as an attorney you can’t ask the expert to explain it,” Osborne said.

Osborne believes that the most important thing for being a prosecutor in Adams County is being available to talk with the public, “I think that the best thing for Adams County is the idea that there should be a time that the public can talk to the prosecutor, let them know what is going on. How do we know what the community here wants if they can never go talk to your prosecutor. The prosecutor is not an island, the prosecutor is not a person that is going to go in there and think it’s done. They have to follow the law and they should reflect what the people of this county deem important.”

Osborne concluded by saying, “Everybody should vote. The reality is we have a great country we have a great system where if you don’t want to vote then don’t complain about the outcome. Because you have the ability to have a say in it. I do believe that I am the better candidate for the job. I do have certain expertise that I see I bring to the role. But I believe because of those reasons I have outlined, I would be the best person to vote for.”