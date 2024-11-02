Candidates:

Terry A. Johnson (Republican, Incumbent)

Bio:Dr. Terry A. Johnson, D.O., the Republican incumbent running for Ohio State Senate in the 14th District, brings a wealth of experience as a retired physician, medical educator, military officer, and former four-term State Representative. A lifelong resident of southern Ohio, Dr. Johnson has practiced family medicine in Portsmouth for nearly three decades, tirelessly serving his community. He made history as the first osteopathic physician in the Ohio legislature, where he championed health-focused legislation, including pivotal laws to combat prescription drug abuse.

Dr. Johnson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in History from Ohio University, later earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree there. In his distinguished military career, he rose to the rank of colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard and served as the first State Aviation Medical Officer and State Surgeon. With multiple overseas deployments, including two tours in Iraq, Dr. Johnson concluded his service as the Army Guard’s highest-ranking Medical Corps officer.

On the Issues: Dr. Johnson sponsored key health laws addressing the opioid crisis, including the Anti-Pill Mill Bill to regulate pain clinics and reduce prescription drug abuse. He also expanded access to lifesaving treatments, such as naloxone for overdoses and epi-pens for anaphylaxis in schools.

A staunch Second Amendment advocate, Dr. Johnson received top ratings from NRA and Buckeye Firearms, authored Ohio’s Constitutional Carry Law, and was awarded the NRA’s Defender of Freedom Award.

Dr. Johnson is a recognized Right to Life supporter, advocating for legislation like the Heartbeat Bill and passing the Born Alive Infant Protection Act.

Honored by organizations like AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America, he has been awarded multiple State Legislator of the Year titles for his dedication to veterans’ issues.

Dr. Johnson has a history of supporting policies that address public safety concerns, including SB-22 to check emergency powers and fireworks reform.

Leveraging his medical expertise, Dr. Johnson has led addiction treatment initiatives, promoting “Total Healing” for those recovering from substance use.

Known for his conservative values and fiscal responsibility, Dr. Johnson has a 100% conservative voting record recognized by the American Conservative Union Foundation.

Shane Marcum (Challenger)

Bio: Shane Marcum is an Independent running on the Democrat ticket for State Senator in Ohio’s 14th District. At 31, Marcum draws on a grounded perspective shaped by years working as a janitor and a brief but impactful time in the U.S. Marine Corps. He prides himself on his blue-collar background, advocating as an “everyday guy” focused on cutting through political divides.

On the Issues: Marcum is dedicated to addressing drug abuse and human trafficking through collaboration with law enforcement to ensure safe neighborhoods.

Marcum pledges regular communication on pending bills and local issues, inviting community input to foster accountability and trust.

Marcum is an advocate for more mental health facilities and destigmatization, backed by private support, creating jobs without additional taxpayer burden.

Committed to attracting industry and job opportunities to Ohio, Marcum emphasizes the need for local jobs to counter the region’s decline after mill closures.

Marcum proposes an overhaul of education with life-skills training, removal of standardized testing, and maintaining a politically neutral environment in schools.

Marcum stands firmly against political corruption, advocating for honest representation and opposing “career politicians” to restore public trust.

Marcum supports the Second Amendment and fiscal policies that protect citizens from excessive taxation and unnecessary fees, aiming to keep financial pressures on families in check.