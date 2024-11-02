(From the PD Archives 1967)

The village of Bentonville was threatened with disaster Saturday following a two-car accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 41 and the Brier Ridge Road that resulted in a fire that destroyed the Alfred Young grocery store. The crash involved cars driven by Mrs. Marie Gaffin of Bentonville and Miss Ola Draise of Cincinnati. The Gaffin car, a 1962 Chevrolet, was headed south on 41 and the Draise car, a 1963 Oldsmobile, was headed north on the same road. Mrs. Gaffin was preparing to make a left turn and stopped left of center. Miss Draise attempted to avoid an accident but struck the left side of the Gaffin car. The Draise car went out of control striking the gasoline pumps in the front of the Young Grocery, which immediately ignited. The flames quickly spread through the interior of the grocery, the Draise car and the adjoining building.

An alarm was sent to the Manchester Fire Department who received the call at 2:30 p.m. A few minutes later the West Union Fire Department was summoned because of the need of an additional pumper at the scene. Fireman were able to battle the blaze by using water from nearby cisterns and tanker trucks were put into service at once hauling water from West Union and Manchester.

The fire was extinguished after 20 fireman from the two towns battled the blaze for around three hours. Fire Chief Everett Holmes of West Union stated his men were at the scene for two and a half hours while Chief Frank Tolle stated there were 12 Manchester fireman at the scene for four hours.

Mr. Young stated that the blaze spread so quickly that he and others helping were unable to enter the burning building and save any of the contents of the grocery. He estimated the loss in the neighborhood of $20,000 but stated that it was hard at the time to determine the exact loss. He did remove the cash register and the charge accounts.

Those witnessing the fire praised the work of the two fire companies as they were able to keep flames from spreading to the adjoining properties to the grocery building.

A State Highway Patrolman R. L. Holt and D.L. Spurlock and Sheriff Chester Osman and Deputies Frank Young and Robert Floyd were at the scene and kept traffic open without disturbing firemen at their work.

It was said the grocery building was burned beyond repair and the Draise car which ignited at the same time as the store was also destroyed. Mr. Young was burned on the right arm from the wrist to his shoulder. Mrs. Gaffin was cited for failure to yield the right of way.