By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Land Bank has been awarded $2,049,652 in state grants to support crucial Demolition and Brownfield remediation projects aimed at revitalizing the county. The funding, part of a statewide initiative to tackle blight and contamination, will support the demolition of 24 residential and commercial sites and two brownfield remediation projects across Adams County. Work on these projects is slated to begin in late Q4 2024, continuing into 2025.

The grants, allocated through the Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program and the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, will play a key role in transforming neglected properties and preparing them for future development. This initiative is a core part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which aims to support community revitalization through the elimination of blighted structures and the cleanup of hazardous brownfield sites.

Jenni Hupp, Executive Director of the Adams County Land Bank, expressed her enthusiasm for the grant award and its potential to significantly impact the community. “The funds awarded to the Adams County Land Bank will significantly enhance our ability to tackle the legacy of blight in our community,” she said. “By removing these structures, we are not only improving the aesthetics of our neighborhoods but also laying the groundwork for new economic development opportunities.”

The $1,049,792 awarded for 24 demolition projects in Adams County comes from the fifth round of the Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which has provided more than $270 million in grants statewide, supporting over 5,000 demolition projects across Ohio’s 88 counties. These demolition projects will address long-abandoned buildings, clearing the way for safer and more attractive neighborhoods.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners also highlighted the significance of the funding for the county’s future. “This funding is a vital step towards improving the quality of life in Adams County. We are committed to supporting the Land Bank’s efforts to revitalize our community, enhance safety, and create a foundation for future growth,” the Board stated.

The Land Bank’s efforts will target properties that have long been vacant and pose safety hazards to residents. By removing these dilapidated structures, the county aims to create space for potential residential, commercial, and industrial development, improving both the local economy and the wellbeing of the community.

In addition to the demolition grants, Adams County was awarded $999,860 through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program to address two hazardous sites. The brownfield grants are intended to help communities clean up and redevelop contaminated properties that are currently unusable due to environmental hazards.

One of the key projects, the Manchester Bi-Lo project, received $502,410 to remediate petroleum-contaminated soil at a former gas station site. The project involves the removal of approximately 2,300 tons of contaminated soil and the treatment of groundwater to mitigate the environmental impact and prepare the site for future development.

The Manchester Pants Factory project was awarded $497,450 for extensive cleanup and demolition efforts. The project will focus on asbestos reduction, the demolition of the former manufacturing building, and the removal of contaminated soil. These efforts are aimed at reducing environmental and safety hazards, making the site ready for future use.

State Representative Justin Pizzulli emphasized the importance of these brownfield remediation efforts, noting that they will benefit both the economy and the community’s health. “This funding will help prepare these sites for future economic development opportunities and restore the health and wellbeing of our communities,” Pizzulli said.

The grants awarded to Adams County are part of the sixth round of funding from the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program and Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, both of which were established by the DeWine-Husted Administration in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly. These programs have distributed more than $490 million for 462 projects in 84 counties since their inception, reflecting the state’s dedication to creating new economic opportunities in areas previously hampered by vacant buildings and environmental hazards.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has championed these programs as part of his administration’s broader goal to improve quality of life across the state. The governor’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative has been instrumental in securing targeted solutions that address key issues like water infrastructure, broadband expansion, and brownfield redevelopment. By removing barriers to development, the initiative paves the way for new residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

The Adams County Land Bank looks forward to beginning these vital projects and invites community members to follow along as updates are provided on the progress and impact of these initiatives.

The Adams County Land Bank is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to acquiring, managing, and distributing residential, commercial, and industrial properties to foster community revitalization and development. The Land Bank works in close collaboration with county officials and the broader community to address vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties, transforming them into valuable assets that contribute to the county’s economic growth.

With these newly awarded grants, the Adams County Land Bank is set to make significant strides in cleaning up hazardous properties and revitalizing neighborhoods, positioning the county for a brighter, more prosperous future.