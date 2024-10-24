By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A spirit of camaraderie, appreciation and outdoor adventure filled the air on Ocotber 12 as the Ohio chapter of Vets With Nets hosted the first annual Vets With Nets event on the Ohio River. The event, designed to honor and support United States veterans, saw 41 veterans participate in a day of fishing alongside 40 volunteer captains in a remarkable display of community and gratitude.

From 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Ohio River became the center of attention as veterans from all branches of the military teamed up with skilled anglers for a day of fishing and fellowship. The event aimed not just to provide a fun outdoor experience but also to foster a sense of healing and connection for the veterans, many of whom have faced various challenges upon returning to civilian life.

With the sun rising over the Ohio River, the veterans and captains set off in their boats, equipped with fishing gear and high hopes for a successful day on the water. The weather provided ideal conditions for a peaceful and enjoyable day of fishing.

The volunteer captains, who donated both their time and boats, came together with one simple goal: to give the veterans a memorable experience, filled with the joy of fishing, the serenity of nature, and the opportunity to connect with fellow servicemen and women.

Behind the scenes, the event was made possible by the efforts of Last Cull Catfishing’s Ashley Eltringham and Jessie Flowers. They ensured that every detail was covered to give the veterans a seamless and enjoyable experience.

“This stuff just got planned eight weeks ago,” Flowers said. “I think it went pretty smoothly. If everybody wants to do this in the future, we would be more than happy to help do this again if everybody wants keep doing it.”

Their efforts were supported by the generosity of local organizations and individuals, all coming together to show appreciation for those who have served the country. The Sons of the American Legion, for instance, made a significant contribution with a traditional hog roast.

For many veterans, the day was not just about fishing, it was an opportunity to connect with others who share similar experiences. Vets With Nets believes that time spent in nature, especially in activities like fishing, can have a powerful impact on mental and emotional well-being.

Several veterans expressed their gratitude for the event, noting how meaningful it was to spend time with others who understand the unique challenges that come with military service. Many found that the peaceful environment of the river, combined with the shared experience of fishing, offered a much-needed respite from daily stress.

The event reminded veterans that they are not alone, and that their service is deeply valued by their community.

Eltringham and Flowers have begun to plan next year’s event, with hopes to involve even more veterans and expand the reach of Vets With Nets.

“We are already planning for next year,” said Eltringham. “I’m very humbled by all the videos and texts we’ve received from this event.”

For now, though, the memory of a perfect day on the Ohio River will linger with those who participated, a reminder of the strength of community and the power of outdoor experiences to bring people together.

Vets With Nets is a nonprofit organization that provides outdoor recreational opportunities, specifically fishing trips, for veterans. Their mission is to foster healing, connection, and community through outdoor activities, helping veterans reconnect with nature and each other in a supportive environment. The organization hosts events across the country, offering veterans a chance to enjoy the outdoors and receive recognition for their service.