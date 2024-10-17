Hounds rout Federal Hocking 58-18

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Behind huge nights on the gridiron from seniors Mason Gilliam and Leland Horner, the Manchester Greyhounds made the long haul to Federal Hocking High School a worthwhile one as they pounded the host Lancers 58-18 to improve their season mark to 3-4 and continue to keep themselves in position to be an OHSAA playoff qualifier when the regular season ends for the first time in school history.

After the revenue losses of COVID, the OHSAA decided to increase the number of playoff teams in each region from 8 to 16 and in Division VII, Region 28 the Greyhounds hold the 13th spot in this week’s computer rankings after the big win at Federal Hocking.

”It is an exciting time for the team,” said Manchester head coach Nick Neria. “The seniors have been talking about playing in November, since their freshmen year. Last week the team was laser focused on getting the victory and I suspect they will bring the same intensity this week.”

At Hocking, it was the senior running back Gilliam putting up the impressive stat line of 21 carries for 187 yards and five touchdowns with a long run of 50 yards. Quarterback Horner carried the ball 15 times for 162 yards and in the air was 14 for 27 for 152 yards and a touchdown, that going to wideout Ronnie Elam, who caught 7 passes for 68 yards, complemented by junior Joel Blythe, who hauled in four Horner throws for 60 yards. Sophomore Amillion Brown also added a rushing touchdown.

The Manchester offense put up over 500 yards and were also led by Gilliam’s 11 tackles on defense, a Greyhound defense that produced 100 tackles for losses.

Coach Nick Neria and his now 3-4 Greyhounds have two regular season contests remaining to try and hang on to that playoff ranking. First up this Friday night is a trip to northern Ohio to face the 2-6 North Central Eagles, followed by an October 25 road trip to Miller High School.