The Manchester Historical Society was originally founded in 1986 and is located at 307 Pike Street in Manchester. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Manchester Historical Society, established in 1986, plays a vital role in preserving the history of the Village of Manchester, Ohio. Located at 307 Pike Street, the Society’s museum serves as a repository of local heritage, showcasing items of historical significance and telling the village’s story through its exhibits.

Open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sundays from 2 – 4 p.m., the museum features eight rooms filled with artifacts that provide insight into Manchester’s past. From old farm equipment to military memorabilia, each room offers visitors a glimpse into different aspects of the community’s history.

Rosemary Boden, president of the Manchester Historical Society, leads efforts to maintain and promote the museum. Through the volunteer efforts of former Manchester Mayor Jerry Jones, the museum has undergone recent repairs to several rooms, with ongoing restoration work. These renovations are crucial to keeping the museum safe and attractive for visitors, while protecting its historic treasures.

“I called Jerry Jones, and he came with his tools and started to work. He tore out the entire ceiling in the ‘parlor room’ and plastered the holes. Then Scott Kirk painted the room for us,” Boden said.

Among the museum’s notable items is a large lithograph depicting the village of Manchester, offering a historical perspective of the area. The museum also houses murals that were once displayed in the upper windows of businesses along Second Street, adding a unique artistic element to the collection.

“The lithograph was originally hung in the Bank of Manchester, but when the bank relocated to Pike Street, they didn’t want it anymore,” said Boden. “It consists of six separate panels and dates back to the 1880s.”

In addition to its permanent exhibits, the museum offers a selection of prints and small historical keepsakes for sale, allowing visitors to take home a piece of Manchester’s history. The Society’s dedication to preserving local history ensures future generations can connect with the village’s heritage.

The Manchester Historical Society is committed to safeguarding the village’s history for years to come. Entrance to the museum is free, and visitors are encouraged to support the Society through donations or by purchasing items available for sale.

“A lot of people don’t know there is a Manchester Historical Society,” Boden said. “We have lots of local history and many items from the 1800s. This would be a great experience for locals to learn about the history of Manchester. I invite everyone to visit on Wednesday or Sunday.”

The Society is also responsible for the old Catholic Church on 8th Street and plans to use the building for additional storage of historic items, as well as to hold events to support its cause.