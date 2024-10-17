By Julia McCane-Knox

Calling all parents of young explorers with big imaginations! Join us for a cozy, fall-inspired Storytime at one of our libraries each week. Snuggle up with your little ones as we share enchanting autumn tales, sing playful seasonal songs, and dive into creative activities that celebrate the magic of the season. Perfect for children and their caregivers, Storytime is a wonderful way to enjoy the crisp, colorful days of fall, make new friends, spark a love for reading, and discover something new. We will learn about the letter Gg, the /g/ sound, and explore fun themes, including Gorillas, Ghosts, and Goats.

Gorilla Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Boom Di Boom Di Gorilla,” create a gorilla paper craft, and listen to “Gorillas” by Kate Riggs. Halloween Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Ghosts,” create a ghoul-tastic craft and listen to spooktacular children’s books.

We will have two Goat Storytimes coming up. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at the Manchester Library, we will sing “The Goats Came Marching,” create a goat paper bag puppet, and listen to “Books Aren’t for Eating” by Carlie Sorosiak. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24 at the West Union Library, we will sing classic children’s songs, create a paper bag goat puppet and listen to “G is for Goat” by Patricia Polacco. Each Storytime, Enrichment Kits are given to participants to continue the learning experience at home. The kits include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills and art.

Get ready for some hair-raising fun at our libraries this October. We’ve got a thrilling lineup of Halloween-inspired events for all ages to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to join a spooky party, embark on a festive scavenger hunt, or unleash your creativity with eerie crafts, there’s something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season. Bring your friends and family and let the Halloween magic begin!

First, families can join us for a spooktacular Halloween Party at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will watch a spooky film, devour tasty sweets and delight in various Halloween-themed crafts and activities. Alternatively, you can go on an autumn scavenger hunt from Wednesday, October 23 through Wednesday, October 30 at the Manchester Library. In this program, you will pick up a library map at the front desk and search for pumpkins hidden throughout the library. If you find all the pumpkins, you will receive a small prize.

Furthermore, teens can join us for a fright-tacular program at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at the North Adams Library. Using paint, sand, and tea lights, we will create spooky jack-o-lanterns with recycled milk jugs. This decoration will spice up any Halloween decor.

