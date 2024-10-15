News Release

Kentucky Christian University (KCU) is proud to announce the launch of three new online certificate programs in Apologetics, Church Ministry, and Biblical Studies. Designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to lead in the church, minister in their careers, and build a deeper understanding of God’s Word, these programs provide an affordable and flexible pathway for all believers.

KCU’s online certificates offer an exceptional value at just $99 per course ($33 per credit hour). These regionally accredited programs reflect KCU’s mission of preparing Christians to provide leadership in the church and the world, while recognizing the importance of professional ministry and the ministry of every believer.

New Certificate Offerings:

Certificate in Apologetics (Online) – 18 Credit Hours:Students will explore spiritual formation, Christian heritage, systematic theology, apologetics, ethics, and world religions.

Courses include: Spiritual Formation, Christian Heritage, Systematic Theology, Apologetics, Ethics of Jesus, Major World Religions

Certificate in Biblial Studies (Online)- 18 Credit Hours: This program provides an in-depth study of both the New and Old Testaments, the Acts of the Apostles, wisdom literature, and the Book of Revelation.

Courses include: Introduction to the New Testament, Introduction to the Old Testament, Acts, Gospel Elective, Wisdom Literature, Revelation.

Certificate in Church Ministry (Onoine)- 18 Credit Hours: Prepare to serve and lead effectively in church ministry with courses on preaching, small church ministry, evangelism, church administration, conflict management, and leadership.

Courses include: Introduction to Preaching, Small Church Ministry, World Evangelism, Church Administration, Conflict Management in Ministry, Leadership.

KCU’s certificate programs are delivered fully online, allowing students to study on their schedule and from any location. These programs are ideal for those seeking to grow their faith, pursue ministry roles, or supplement their current careers with biblical knowledge and leadership skills.

Classes are forming now! Prospective students are encouraged to visit https://www.kcu.edu/academics/school-bible-ministry/certificate-programs/ to begin their journey toward spiritual growth and effective ministry. For more information about the programs or to start the application process, visit KCU.edu or contact our admissions office at admissions@kcu.edu.