By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With their regular seasons behind them, the girls and boys soccer squads will begin postseason action this week, looking to make some noise after both had below .500 records in their regular seasons.

The Lady Indians, coached by Kierra Wagner, finished their regular season with an overall 4-9-1 record, 1-4-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The one conference win came over Ripley while the tie was a 0-0 battle with North Adams. The Peebles girls were bolstered by the play between the pipes of goalkeeper Hyklae Shields, who collected more that 100 saves, while the offense was led by the duo of juniors Aiva Brumley and Bria Brown.

The Lady Indians begin their postseason on Wednesday, October 16 when they will again face the Ripley Lady Jays in a district quarterfinal contest that will be played in Ripley, with the winner moving into the district semifinals and another familiar foe, the Fairfield Lady Lions.

Coach Stone Crothers and the Peebles boys completed regular season play with a record of 5-9-1, 3-4-1 in conference action, with wins over Fairfield, West Union and Ripley. The Ripley win came on September 4 and the Tribe didn’t pick up any conference victories after that date.

The Peebles offense was led by 12 goals from sophomore Connor Gross and seven from junior Colyn Sims. In the goal, the Indians got 73 saves from sophomore Gage Daniels and 43 from sophomore Chase Shoemaker.

Coach Crothers and his troops will be in tournament action on Thursday, October 17, on the road to face a conference opponent, the Whiteoak Wildcats, who finished 10-6-0 in their first year at the varsity level. The victor in that district quarterfinal moves on to likely face #1 seeded Minford in a district semifinal.