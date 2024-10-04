SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Aulbrea Meade

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Rob and Christa Meade

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friends I’ve made

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and them coming to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the gold ball on Volley For The Cure night

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Noah Kahan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Natalie Ragan

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and pursue a career in Healthcare