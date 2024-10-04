SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Aulbrea Meade
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Rob and Christa Meade
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friends I’ve made
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and them coming to an end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the gold ball on Volley For The Cure night
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Noah Kahan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Natalie Ragan
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and pursue a career in Healthcare