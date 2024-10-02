Along the Ohio River trees were blown down by the storm and the river was clearly visible Friday afternoon. (Submitted Photo)

A tree fell near a home on Walnut St in Peebles on Friday as high winds and rain swept through the area. (Submitted Photo)

An old dead tree fell into the eastbaound lane of SR 125 near Brier Ridge Road on Friday. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On Friday, September 27 Adams County and the surrounding areas were hit by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall Thursday night along the Florida Panhandle. At the height of the storm on Friday, Adams Rural Electric Cooperative (Adams REC) reported that 60 percent of customers in their service area were without power. Meanwhile, AEP Ohio reported 83,000 customers that lost power.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Wilmington reported that Adams County received approximately three inches of rain as over the weekend. Sustained high winds peaked at 48 mph in the area but, gusts reached an estimated 60 mph.

