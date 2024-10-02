SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Christian Gerth

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School/CTC

PARENTS:

Thomas and Katherine Gerth

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being on a team and being able to work as a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing, Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My first interception

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Chris LeDoux

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Blues Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilligan’s Island

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Woodburning, Fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Arnold Schwarzenegger

FUTURE PLANS:

Work and own a farm