SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Christian Gerth
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School/CTC
PARENTS:
Thomas and Katherine Gerth
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being on a team and being able to work as a team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My first interception
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chris LeDoux
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Blues Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilligan’s Island
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Woodburning, Fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
FUTURE PLANS:
Work and own a farm