Winchester community members and leaders, Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union members, and the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition gathered for the ribbon cuting of the new Winchester Storybook and multi-use trail. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A new Storybook Trail in Winchester officially opened for use on Monday, September 30, when community members and officials gathered at the site behind the children’s ministry building on the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union (W3CU) campus for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The land that the trail was built on belongs to W3CU and Pastor Chris Johnson made sure to thank everyone involved with the project, “Thank you to the many people that have partnered with us, who have shared resources, and who have made this path possible. I really do believe that our best days are ahead of us here in Adams County.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio’s Storybook Trails bring books to life for children and families. The trails are lined with pages from a children’s book to blend the fun of outdoor exploration with reading. ODNR launched the program in 2019 to promote the importance of literacy, a healthy lifestyle, and connecting with nature.

