By Julia McCane-Knox

Preschool children deserve rich learning experiences that prepare them for kindergarten. Therefore, we have designed Storytime to support early learning development in young ones. In Storytime, children learn many skills in the areas of phonics, math, art, social-emotional, psychosocial, and fine and gross motor through engaging activities, read-aloud stories, crafts, songs, and so much more. Every week, we learn a new letter, the sound it makes, and explore a new theme. The upcoming themes for the second week of October include Fish, Firefly, Eggs, and Native Americans.

Fish Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Rainbow Fish,” create a rainbow fish CD craft, and listen to “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister. Firefly Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9 at the Peebles Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, create a firefly stick puppet, and listen to “The Very Lonely Firefly” by Eric Carle.

Eggs Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October , and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the Manchester Library. We will sing “Ten Little Chicks,” create an egg collage, and listen to “Daisy and the Egg” by Jane Simmons. In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, Native Americans Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, create an educational craft, and listen to “We Are Grateful” by Traci Sorell. To continue the learning experience at home, participants will receive Enrichment Kits, which include book recommendations and fun learning activities.

If you are looking for an after-school event for your school-aged children, look no further. Join us for fun crafts and activities at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Peebles Library. We will have a smorgasbord of fun with DIY makerspace crafts, puzzles, and activities. Let your imagination run wild! On the other hand, you can dive into some fun fall facts. Test your knowledge and impress your friends at our Fall Trivia event at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the Manchester Library. Whether you’re a fall fanatic or learning something new, there’s always more to discover about this cozy season.

We also have events for families. Whether you like to get crafty or get your hands dirty, we have the perfect event for you! Cozy up and get creative in the library by creating yarn pumpkins to spice up your fall decor at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at the North Adams Library. Alternatively, you can cultivate your knowledge of fall gardening by joining us for our Homestead event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at the West Union Library. Jenny Stoneking from OSU Extension will share tips on how to close a garden for winter. Don’t let these events pass you by.

Need to fax, copy, or print documents? For these services, walk into the library or use curbside services. Call your local library if you have any questions or if you would like to use curbside services: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news