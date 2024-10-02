Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) have ruled a recent fire in Manchester, Ohio (Adams County) as being caused by arson and are now seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Saturday, September 21 at 4:22 a.m., the Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant single-family home located at 812 Jack Roush Way in Manchester. Arriving crews found the garage, carport and house to be fully engulfed in flames. The fire also caused damage to an occupied neighboring residence.

The Manchester Fire Department was assisted by several mutual aid departments.

During the subsequent investigation, investigators determined the fire to be the result of an intentional human act.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 937-544-2010. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips will be thoroughly investigated.