Randall (R2) Dunkin, a junior at North Adams High School (NAHS), recently participated in the Ohio University Summer Law and Trial Institute (SLTI). The highly competitive SLTI is a two-week program for high-achieving students primarily from Southeast Ohio. Its aim is to increase high school students’ understanding of the law and its possibilities. The program seeks to foster an interest in all aspects of legal education, service and issues, while creating the next generation of legal, advocacy, and community professionals.

As one of 24 students chosen from an applicant pool of over 90 for this program, Randall met and interacted with attorneys and judges, litigated a mock trial with a real judge and engaged with current law and pre-law students. his itinerary during his stay on campus included watching a Supreme Court of Ohio oral argument and meeting with Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Melody J. Stewart, the first African American woman elected to the Ohio Supreme Court. Additional activities offered during the institute activities were visits to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas and meetings with non-governmental organizations, including the Southeastern Ohio Legal Services and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.

At the end of the first week with SLTI, students auditioned for distinct roles in the capstone trial experience. Students were then divided into four teams, two prosecution teams and two defense teams, with three attorneys and three witnesses per team. Randall was chosen as the captain of the prosecution attorney team as it presented the case of New Colombia v. Chris Archer. Athens County Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division Judge Zachary Saunders presided, and the matter was sent to a jury at the conclusion of the case. The defendant, Chris Archer, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and criminal hazing as Randall’s team prevailed to win the SLTI mock trial case.

During the culminating awards ceremony, Dunkin was chosen to receive the SLTI Most Promising Professional Award for his performance in the institute and he credits NAHS Mock Trial team coach and American history teacher, Mr. Darryl Porter, for providing the background that helped lead him to this recognition.

The SLTI is developed, coordinated, and implemented by the Center for Law, Justice, and Culture in collaboration with the Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences, Athens County Court of Common Pleas, American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services. Larry Hayman, Esq. is Program Director of the SLTI and Director of Legal Engagement and Pre-Law Program at the Center for Law, Justice and Culture and Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning.

Additional information about SLTI can be found at https://www.ohio.edu/cas/law-center/about/summer-institute.