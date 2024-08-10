Catherine Elizabeth Thatcher, 104 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, in Rarden.

Catherine was born on August 15, 1919, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lulu (Hawley) Jacobs. Catherine took great pride in caring for her family and home. She enjoyed sitting on the porch and looking through her many cookbooks. She was also a long-time member of the Peebles Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Foster” Thatcher, on September 30, 1999; her sons, Donald and Charles Thatcher; and by four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Elaine) Thatcher of Winchester, Robert Thatcher of Peebles and Jimmie (Carissa) Thatcher of Winchester; and her daughters, Dorothy (Kenneth) Strickland of Rarden and Mary (Roger) Hupman of Springfield; as well as a sister, Pauline Slyger of Peebles. Catherine will be missed by her 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Sunday, August 11, 2024, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.