A bleak summer outlook for West Union Village Park

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Schools are out for summer and kids look forward to enjoying the outdoors and cooling off at their local swimming pools, lakes or splash parks. However, West Union Park may be emptier this summer since much of the playground equipment has been removed and its splash pad will likely not be in service.

After receiving inquiries about the swing removal and the broken splash pad, The People’s Defender questioned West Union Mayor Jason Buda. Buda, emphasizing the Council’s role in the decision, commented that “someone” had reported an injury on a swing last year, and the Village Council decided to take the swings down. Village Clerk Melissa Hall concurred, acknowledging that some people were concerned about the swings’ safety.

The splash pad incurred damages last year, and repairs were temporary, which made the splash pad run continuously. Buda said the constant running caused the Village’s water bill to rise. The pad broke again before this summer season, and Buda was told the part to fix it would take up to four months to arrive. At the May Village Council meeting, Buda said the Council had decided not to fix the pad for now. Hall confirmed that although the decision was not a formal motion and vote, all Council members agreed not to repair the splash pad.

The Village of West Union Park has its share of vandalism, which causes concerns about keeping things in proper working order. However, the playground with the much-used splash pad is one of the few fun activities kids can do in the Village for free. Mayor Buda indicated that if the park equipment and splash pad were to be back in operation, he hoped the Village could install security cameras.

In 2018, The People’s Defender reporter Patricia Beech interviewed the former Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson about Ohio’s capital budget fund and the local projects it would provide. Johnson clarified that $250,000 was allocated for the villages in the county to install splash pads. Because there are no public swimming pools in Adams County, the splash pads allow kids to cool off in hot temperatures and engage them in active lifestyles. Johnson secured an additional $100,000 to ensure that each Village would have a pad that would be inclusive and free for all.

The economic development office partnered with Debbie Ryan, coordinator of the Creating Healthy Communities Program, to ensure the splash pads were handicap compliant. In the Defender article, Ryan explained that these partnerships helped the community by providing additional funding and increasing physical activity opportunities for everyone.

The Creating Healthy Communities Grant award funded for much of the playground, including the bench swing, benches and swing set. The Adams County Landbank purchased the handicap-accessible swing.

Last week, Ryan noticed the park’s swings were down so she called Village Clerk Melissa Hall to inquire. Ryan said, “I’m very disappointed. Because one person made a complaint, all the other people who were pleased with the splash pads and having a recreational spot to go with their families in West Union now do not have a place to go.”

The Ohio Treasurer of State issued the capital budget funds through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources because they oversee Ohio parks.

One issue the Village and County may now face is regarding an agreement by and between ODNR, Adams County (Grantee), and the Village of West Union (Intermediary) to use the funding for a Splash Pad at the West Union Park, located on Poplar Street.

A Notice of Tax-Exempt Bond Funding signed by former West Union Mayor Ted Grooms on December 17, 2018, reads, “Owner (Village of West Union) hereby agrees to be bound by the terms of the Agreement as they relate to the property, including the obligation that the property identified in Exhibit A be operated and maintained solely for public park and recreation or natural resource conservation purposes throughout the term of the capital facilities lease—appropriation bonds that have been issued by the Ohio Treasurer of State. During such time the property cannot be converted in use or title without the written approval of the Director of ODNR and the Ohio Public Facilities Commission. Furthermore, the Agreement grants ODNR the right to use and occupy the property upon default of the Agreement by Owner.”

If the Council decides to leave the splash pad broken and the playground equipment unavailable, it appears they must obtain written approval from ODNR. Before the splash pad installation, each village was aware that it was responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the pads.

In the 2018 Defender article, Johnson noted that a county needs to be marketable, and splash parks added an attractive element to Adams County Villages. More importantly, she said, “They provide hours of exciting outdoor entertainment and give our villages the necessary public services that keep residents satisfied and connected to their communities.” She concluded by offering her appreciation of communities that cared about their citizens by providing features that would enrich lives.

But, at least for now, the children and families in West Union will not be splishing, splashing, swinging or swaying at the Village Park. Hopefully, there will be a quick resolution, and children in West Union will enjoy fun in the sun once again.