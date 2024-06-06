By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When it comes to volleyball success in Adams County and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the story begins and ends at North Adams High School. Coach Katie Ragan and her Lady Devils have set an unparalleled standard of excellence with their domination of the conference in recent seasons and their ever-growing collection of gold ball trophies.

That success doesn’t come by accident and the enthusiasm for winning trickles down to the younger grades and that was evidenced in late May as the Lady Devils hosted their 2024 Youth Volleyball Camp, consisting of an eager group of fourth through eighth graders. The camp focused on some of the “fun”-damental skills of the game as the aspiring volleyball stars worked through three evenings of action. The camp was led by Coach Ragan and the NAHS JV coach Rob Meade.

The 2024 campers included:

Fourth Grade- Aralyn Emerson, Madison Abrams

Fifth Grade- Madelynn Reckers, Allison Rhonemus, Avery Lahmers, Jalen Michael, Stellar Grooms, Bristol Whalen, Audrey Davidson, Sadie Parker, Payton McCann

Sixth Grade- Laura Jandes, Lucy Meade, Kylee Trenary, Savannah Patton, Aydaa Lewis, Laden Mason, Marilla Ohnewehr

Seventh Grade- Jenna Work, Erin Waters, Amiya Raines, Makinley Wood, Adison Downing, Haylee Wheeler, Mya Eldridge, Emorie Stice, Rylen Shiveley

Eighth Grade- Tailor Lloyd, Elana Riley, Esmee Grooms, Alania Cracraft

No sports camp is successful without the assistance of the current high school players, the role models for the youth campers. The high school help for the NAHS Camp included Katelynn Boerger, Aulbrea Meade, Natalie Ragan, Paige Evans, Addison Shupert, Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Elizabeth Raines, Morgan Wheeler, Mia Kingsley, Marley Whalen, Lilly Parker, Jacee Davis, keatyn Palmer, Melanie Wood and Riley Woods.