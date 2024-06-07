Governor and Correction Director announce funding

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County is ready for a new jail! The current jail is in the Adams County Courthouse per a renovation in 1975 which added the jail, office space and living quarters for the Sheriff (no longer used as such).

On Tuesday, May 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced more than $73 million in state support for the construction of three new jails in Ohio. Adams County is one of the recipients.

In a May 31 news release, State Representative Justin Pizzulli announced that “Adams County will be awarded $21,611,312 to support the construction of a new jail through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program.”

Pizzulli explained that in addition to construction costs, the funding will be used to increase the number of beds in the jail and provide beds for individuals with special needs.

Pizzulli added, “Securing this funding has been a goal for Adams County for a long time. Investing in our jails will support individuals as they prepare for reentry and provide a safe environment for jail employees.”

DeWine’s announcement explained, “The Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant Program operates with support from the Ohio General Assembly. Including today’s announcement, more than $178 million in state funding has been awarded to support local counties in need of jail construction or renovation.”

“The counties receiving awards were selected based on legislative language requiring the Ohio Department of Taxation to rank counties using a formula that includes property tax values and an estimate of the gross amount of taxable retail sales for the current fiscal year, combined with counties’ need for the project.”

“The legislation also requires the selected counties to pay a portion of their total jail construction costs based on those rankings. All funding is administered through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Bureau of Adult Detention.”

The People’s Defender will follow this story as the County Commissioners decide on the location of the jail. We’ll speak with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and newly elected Sheriff Kenny Dick for their thoughts and goals for the new facility.