Congratulations Church 180 and ABCAP

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On May 9, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) hosted the Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration. SOESC serves Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties by providing curriculum development, in-service training, special education and speech, language, and hearing services.

Church 180, represented by Pastors Mike and Talitha Parks, received the 2024 SOESC CARES Award (Community Appreciation for Remarkable Educational Services). The Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) received the 2024 Adams County Friends of Education Award. Tracy Spires, Director of Special Education ACPVSD, nominated Church 180 and co-nominated ABCAP with Robin Lucas, ACOVSD School Board Member.

Spires’ nomination highlighted Church 180’s impact on the community through its numerous outreach programs. She emphasized Pastors Mike and Talitha Parks and “Their unwavering dedication to the community, particularly the students in Adams County Ohio Valley School District,” describing their spirit of selflessness and compassion.

Among Church 180’s community contributions are the monthly food distribution, holiday gift program for children, Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine hosting, and the use of their facility for youth activities. Spires wrote, “Their tireless efforts to uplift and support those in need have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals in Adams County. It is with great admiration and gratitude that I submit this nomination for their well-deserved recognition as recipients of the Adams County Community Award.”

In his response to the award, Pastor Parks expressed deep gratitude on behalf of himself, Talitha, and the entire Church 180 community. He acknowledged the collective effort of the church, its volunteers, and those who contribute financially, emphasizing that without this dedicated group, their impactful work would not be possible.

ABCAP received the Friends of Education Award. One standout in the nomination was ABCAP’s role in addressing the critical issue of food insecurity for children during the summer months.

Spires and Lucas wrote, “ABCAP’s work goes beyond simply providing meals. It represents a broader effort to empower and support Adams County students in reaching their full potential. By ensuring that children have access to nutritious food during their most vulnerable months, ABCAP not only promotes physical health but also creates a foundation for academic success. Their tireless efforts exemplify the spirit of community collaboration and demonstrate the profound difference that can be made when organizations prioritize the needs of vulnerable populations. In recognition of their outstanding contributions to education and the well-being of students in Adams County, ABCAP, along with its dedicated workers, is truly deserving of the Friends of Education award.”

“We are deeply honored to receive this award,” said Nancy Darby, Deputy Director of Adams Brown Community Action Partnership. “Our team believes that no child should go hungry, especially during the summer. We are committed to nourishing the youth of our community, and this recognition motivates us to continue in our efforts.”

Congratulations to Church 180 and ABCAP and thank you for providing essential needs for Adams Countians.