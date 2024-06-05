By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Here’s another chance to help the children who attend KAMP Dovetail each year. On Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped) will be hosting its annual Auction/Carnival at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground. The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Community members are encouraged to make a donation of a craft, homemade item or other auction items to be sold at the auction to help raise additional funds for KAMP Dovetail. Campers will be donating items to be auctioned off and is you are a sports collector, you will be thrilled with the sports memorabilia items that will be available for sale.

If you have items to donate, drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 17, 18 or 19 before 6 p.m. The proceeds from this fun-for-all evening will be used to help with the 2024 KAMP Dovetail.

For more information, call to leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail Director, at (937) 366-6657.