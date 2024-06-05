Press Release

The West Union Lions Club is excited to announce a change in the date for the yearly anticipated Adams County Freedom Festival and fireworks. Originally scheduled for June 29,m the festival will now take place on August 31, during Labor Day weekend at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

The Adams County Freedom Festival, rooted in a rich history of community celebration, has been a staple event hosted by the West Union Lions Club. For many years prior to the 1990’s, the club organized Fourth of July fireworks in Adams County. Due to evolving regulations and safety protocols surrounding fireworks, the event evolved into the D.A.R.E.Horse Show and Fireworks in 1994, supporting D.A.R.E. in Adams County.

Reclaimed by the West Union Lions Club and renamed the Adams County Freedom Festival in 2014, this event is traditionally held on the last Saturday of June. The festival is more than just a Fourth of July celebration; it embodies the values of the Lions Club—Integrity, Respect, Excellence, and Teamwork. These values resonate with the spirit of old-fashioned American patriotism and community service, making the festival a perfect occasion for all to celebrate at any time of the year.

Several factors influenced the decision to move the festival to August 31. Late June and early July are particularly busy times in Adams County, with numerous events leading up to the county fair on July 6. Additionally, the proximity of June 29 to the Fourth of July results in higher costs and limited availability of fireworks due to high demand. Furthermore, the West Union Lions Club’s members are actively involved in multiple organizations, many of which are extremely busy during this period.

The new date offers several advantages. There are no other major community events scheduled in Adams County for Labor Day weekend, allowing the festival to stand alone. With festivities starting in the early afternoon and culminating in a spectacular 15 minute+ fireworks display at dusk, the festival promises a full day of enjoyment for all attendees. As schools will have been in session for a few weeks, this event provides families with an ideal opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled Saturday marking the end of summer.

Despite the date change, the festival will maintain its key features. Admission remains $5 per carload or $2 per person for walk-ins, with children under two admitted free. Attendees can still look forward to a variety of food vendors, musical entertainment, and family-friendly activities, with plans to expand this year’s offerings. The West Union Lions Club is also seeking participation from other community organizations, such as 4-H clubs and scouting units, to run game booths or assist with the event, potentially earning community service hours or fundraising opportunities.

“A lot of thought has gone into moving the festival this year, and we feel that this will be a great choice for this year,” said Amy Sheeley, President of the West Union Lions Club. “While we are only planning on moving it for this year currently, depending on how successful the event is this August, we might consider moving it there permanently moving forward.”

For more information or to volunteer, please message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/acfreedomfestival or email wulionsclub@gmail.com.

Please also remember to join us for the annual Adams County Fourth of July parade. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m. There is no cost or pre-registration. More information can be found at the West Union Lions Club Facebook Page.